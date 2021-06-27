Table tennis officially confirmed for the 2023 European Games





Table tennis has been added to the schedule for the 2023 European Games in Krakw and Malopolska – meaning the sport will maintain its record of participation in every edition of the event. It brings the total number of sports to date for the Games to 18. Popular table tennis Poland was one of the reasons for participating in the 2023 European Games and it is expected to be one of the most attended sports when the event takes place between 21 June and 1 July. The event takes on additional significance as places are offered for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. We are delighted that table tennis has been reinstated in the prestigious European Games, said Igor Levitin, President of the European Table Tennis Union (ETTU). We look forward to seeing our best athletes compete in Poland and to continue our partnership with the EOC in the interest of further developing European table tennis. The newly elected EOC President Spyros Capralos was delighted to welcome another strong Olympic sport back to the European Games. This is the first sport I can announce since becoming EOC president, which is a huge honor for me, he said. After leading the coordinating committee for the first two editions of the Games, I can say that table tennis has proven itself not only as a hugely popular sport in Europe, but worldwide. Importantly, the ETTU leadership shares our vision for the future of the Games. By offering Olympic qualifiers, the ETTU gives the best athletes in Europe a perfect platform to participate in the leading multi-sport event as a springboard to Paris 2024.” Germany’s Dimitrij Ovtcharov won the men’s singles at the 2015 European Games in Baku Getty Images Hasan Arat, chairman of the EOC’s European Games Coordination Commission, was pleased that an agreement had been officially signed with ETTU. Table tennis was already on the list of preparatory sports announced at the end of 2020, and we are thrilled to have reached an agreement with ETTU and officially welcome them as part of the program for the 2023 edition, he said. Germany won two of the four gold medals offered at the first European Games in Baku in 2015, when Dimitrij Ovtcharov won the men’s singles and their women’s team won the team event. The women’s singles was won by Li Jiao from the Netherlands, with Portugal taking gold in the men’s team. At Minsk 2019, the mixed was added as a medal event. Patrick Franziska and Petrissa Solja took the gold medal while Germany won four of the five gold medals. Timo Boll won the men’s singles and they also claimed both team events. Only Portugal’s Fu Yu prevented a clean sweep when she defeated Germany’s Han Ying to win the women’s singles. Table tennis joins 33 basketball, archery, badminton, beach handball, boxing, canoeing, cycling, karate, modern pentathlon, muaythai, padel, shooting, ski jumping, sport climbing, taekwondo, teqball and triathlon as sports already on the program of the 2023 European Games.







