Test cricket, or cricket in general, can be characterized from different perspectives such as versatility, certainty, perseverance and so on. his imperious best when Dale Steyn stood early on his run.

It is anything but that an occasion would occur; catastrophic if you were a batsman yet happy if you adored the impeccability of the art of fast bowling. Dale ‘Gun’ Steyn not only bowled fast, he decorated and improved the craft of fast bowling.

Meaning I think does not depend on statistics; rather it depends on the effect a player had on the game or the effect a player had on a specific part of the actual game. Moreover, no other player influences the specialty of fast bowling in the 21st century like Dale Steyn.

There was incredible sentimental cricketing sentiment as Dale Steyn peeked at the red cherry and held it tenderly by the finger end of his right hand, holding up that gap between the palm and the ball for the swing and seam position. It was cut from an alternative material. He was remarkably better than the rest. He was the only one his age who could swing fast; real speed.

Bowling 150 km/h in the first session of a test match is a standard, but bowling all day? That takes some energy, and Dale Steyn had that. He was threatening the batsmen in a way, and it made no difference whether they were acceptable or unbelievable.

Dale Steyn’s bowling was perhaps the most suitable for testing cricket. He has been able to swing the ball in two different ways, and that too with a pronounced speed. His deadly excesses and his celebrations were a source of joy for fans from one side of the planet to the other. He is the only bowler to have a five-wicket pull against each of the nine Test playing countries. Dale Steyn completed as the main wicket-taker for South Africa in Tests with 439 wickets from 93 Test matches.

10 wickets against Australia in 2008

This has to be one of the best exhibitions ever positioned by a fast bowler in Test cricket. Dale Steyn quickly gained a significant foothold in the cricket scene, later coming to his biggest Test against Australia in 2008. The Aussies had lost the first Test in Perth, but Dale Steyn didn’t do much in that match. However, in the second Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Dale Steyn showed his mettle by putting in 10 wickets in the two innings.

In the first innings, DaleSteyn started proceedings by knocking out hotshot Michael Hussey for a duck, as Michael Hussey fell behind.

In the following innings, Dale Steyn knocked out both openers to take away all expectations of an Aussie fight. What’s more, just as the Aussies fired to set up some obstruction, Dale Steyn turned the match over and over with a two-wicket left, dismissing the highly-minded Michael Clarke and Andrew Symonds.

South Africa effortlessly aimed for the goal of 183 runs and guaranteed a renowned series win Down Under. Dale Steyn had a match-haul of 10 for 154.

7/51 against India in 2010

Dale Steyn was an all-conditions bowler. In addition to tormenting batsmen in Australia, England and South Africa, he was equally convincing on the sub-mainland. He was especially threatening in India, alarming the Indian batsmen with his reverse swing.

In the first Test of the two-match series against India at Nagpur in 2010, Dale Steyn unleashed devastation. Initially, he set up Murali Vijay, who carried weapons to an in-swinger only to hear the stumps clatter. Close by was India’s batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, who was fooled by a late out-swinger he managed to get just behind the wicketkeeper.

In the long run, he got ready with marks of 7/51, which were remarkable for a fast bowler in the subcontinent.

Watching Dale Steyn bowl was a pleasure; it was delicious and rich, despite the fact that it was also deadly. However, it was energetic and exciting to see him approach the wrinkle to transmit thunderclaps, just as it would be very good to jump off a chasm. It was anything but an incredible sight.