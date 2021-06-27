Sports
Wareham Tigers flag football teams happy to be back for Super Bowl
As the summer festivities really kick in, the Gatemen aren’t the only athletes returning to Spillane Field to play for the first time since 2019. On Saturday, June 26, the flag football teams of the Wareham Tigers Athletic Associations took to Spillane Field for their second annual Flag Football Super Bowl.
Last year, the Super Bowl event and the entire flag football season was canceled due to the covid-19 pandemic, Wareham Tigers president Jared Chadwick explained.
Were very happy to finally be back, he said. I got the shivers walking through the gates today.
The 2021 Super Bowl event and the upcoming All-Star game on July 7 will mark the end of the Tigers’ second full football season, Chadwick said.
We went full board tonight, he said just before the Super Bowl games started. We have concessions open, we have everything set up and ready.
The Super Bowl consisted of three games for the different age groups. Children aged 5-6 on the Cardinals and Packers teams faced each other just after 6:00 PM. The Packers emerged victorious from that game.
Then the Cowboys and 49ers teams, made up of athletes ages 7-9, went head-to-head at 7 p.m. In that age bracket, the 49ers were the Super Bowl champions.
After that, kids ages 10 to 13 from the Bills and Cowboys teams faced each other from 8 p.m. The Cowboys defeated the Bills for the title of Super Bowl champion in that age group.
The teams that played in the Super Bowl progressed through the playoffs earlier this month.
For the fourth and final game of the evening, players from different teams took on the flag football coaches.
Damon Solomon, the Tigers flag football coordinator, said the season and the Super Bowl event were the result of a lot of hard work and organizing that he took on himself with the help of a bunch of volunteers.
There was a lot of covid struggles at the start of the season, he said. We had to wear masks while playing, [we were limited to] one spectator per athlete, that sort of thing.
But despite the restrictions, Solomon said the season still had an impressive turnout. This season, the Tigers had 20 teams, made up of 150 athletes ages 5 to 18.
One of the Tigers’ greatest needs is volunteers, Solomon said, praising those who have helped. He also spoke highly of the coaches, especially the freshman coaches who stood up to help without any experience with the sport.
Without coaches, there was nothing, Solomon said. I have a lot of respect for the coaches who come to help.
Chadwick said the Tigers expected a crowd of 150-200 people during the night, and that the $5 adult admission fee, $3 for anyone under 12 was used to cover the cost of using Spillane Field. .
They were very happy to be back here, he said. Were just happy to be back to normal. It’s been a crazy year.
Spring flag football season may be over, but there won’t be much downtime for the Tigers. The tackle football and sideline cheer seasons begin on July 7. There will also be flag football this fallsaid Solomon.
For more information about the Tigers’ upcoming seasons and how to register, please visit: www.warehamtigers.org.
