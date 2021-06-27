Tennis Spain Suarez Navarro gets Olympic ticket to end career on a high





FILE PHOTO: June 1, 2021; Paris, France; Carla Suarez Navarro (ESP) in action during her match against Sloane Stephens (USA) on day three of the French Open at Roland Garros Stadium. Mandatory credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports (Reuters) – Carla Suarez Navarro is one of eight Spaniards selected to compete in the Tokyo Olympics next month, the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation has said, giving the veteran player a fitting farewell before retiring . Suarez Navarro, former number six in the world, announced last September that she was being treated for the early stages of Hodgkin lymphoma. The 32-year-old made her comeback at the French Open this month after declaring she had won her battle with cancer. She plays the number one in the world Ash Barty in the first round at Wimbledon. Delighted to represent Spain at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Honored to have this opportunity as an athlete. Can’t wait, Suarez Navarro, now ranked 138th in the world, said on Twitter on Sunday. She joins Garbine Muguruza, Sara Sorribes and Paula Badosa in women’s singles. With Rafa Nadal withdrawing from the Olympics, the men’s team includes Pablo Carreno Busta, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Pablo Andujar and Roberto Carballes. The tennis event at the Olympics will be held from July 24 to August 1. Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, Editing by Ed Osmond

