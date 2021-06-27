We’re going to the Tokyo Olympics to win, not just for symbolic presence: Rijiju









ANI

Updated: June 27, 2021 13:38 IS

By Nitin Srivastava

New Delhi [India]June 27 (ANI): Kiren Rijiju, the Union’s youth affairs and sports minister, said on Sunday that the Indian Olympic contingent is going to Tokyo to win, not just for token attendance.

The Tokyo Olympics were supposed to be held last year but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will now be held from July 23 to August 8 this year. More than 110 athletes from India have qualified for the Games so far and the final number should be between 120 and 130.

Rijiju’s comments came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the athletes on his monthly radio program “Mann Ki Baat” and called on the entire country to stand behind all athletes who are going to Tokyo to bring back the laurels.

“It was very heartwarming to listen to Mann Ki Baat from the Prime Minister today, because for the first time India has a Prime Minister who personally and enthusiastically supports and encourages the players. He has paid attention to the well-being of the athletes down to the smallest detail. I am very proud as the Sports Minister of India that we have such a Prime Minister at the forefront and I am also confident that India will do better at these Tokyo Olympics because our standards are world class, our athletes in be able to participate and compete with the best in the world,” Rijiju told ANI. “We’re going to the Tokyo Olympics, not for a symbolic presence, but we’re going there to win. Medals is a very tricky situation in the Olympics, you can’t really predict when you’ll get the best athletes from around the world.” have to come.” together and complete but I say sure and confident that India is very much there to compete and win, we have the potential to win the medals that is the level of Indian sport now. We are confident that we will be able to deliver the best performance ever at the Tokyo Olympics,” he added.

Speaking of qualifying in new disciplines for the upcoming Games in Tokyo, Rijiju said: “This is something that we should cherish, the past Olympics which represented India in a very limited number of sports disciplines, but now we are going in a large number of sports disciplines India has a very strong presence in boxing, wrestling, swimming hockey, fencing, table tennis, lawn tennis, badminton.We also go into some of the traditional sports and some of the sports that were not very popular in our country, but now it is getting popular, this It’s all because of the way we prepared, the hard work our athletes put in and the technical team, coaches and trainers.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the nation to come forward and support all the athletes who would go to the Tokyo Olympics to make the country proud.

“Every athlete who goes to the Tokyo Olympics has had to struggle, they have worked hard for a long time. They just don’t go to the Games for themselves, but they go to Tokyo to make the country proud. They have to win the hearts of people and they have to make sure that everyone in the nation is proud. I want to urge the citizens of our country not to put pressure on our athletes, rather you have to motivate them,” Prime Minister Modi said on his monthly radio program. Mann Ki Baat”.

“You can send our best wishes to our athletes by posting on social media with the hashtag #Cheer4India. If you want to do something more innovative, you can do that too. If you get an idea of ​​how we can motivate our athletes together as a country, then you send that to me as well. We will support our Olympic-bound contingent together,” he added. (ANI)







