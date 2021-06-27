Retired QB predicts huge comeback

Alex Smith wants to be clear: His road to recovery doesn’t look identical to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescotts. But as the NFL’s comeback player of the year in 2020, Smith is reflecting on his own rehab from tibia and fibula fractures further complicated by a life-threatening infection. Now thinking about Prescotts return from a compound fracture and dislocation of his ankle, Smith is eager to see the two-time Pro Bowler retake the field. He believes that NFL fans should be excited.

Dak is, I think, one of the most unique athletes in the NFL and I really think from a whimsical perspective, Smith told USA TODAY Sports this week via Zoom. He’s such a strong, powerful, such a good athlete. So I really expect him to come back and be rolling. Do you add that to his steadfastness and mental perspective?

I think he’s going to have a huge, huge year.

Prescott certainly hopes so.

More than eight months away from a botched run, he doesn’t look back on two surgeries, a crutch and a boot. Prescott is no longer focused on the incremental rehabilitation gains, like the days when he found he could jump a little further or run a little faster. The adrenaline rush of throwing the football again while depending on both legs is a holdover from spring. Apart from live pass rush practice, he was eventually allowed to participate in all OTA and mandatory mini camp activities. Prescott says he felt he had made a full recovery by the first week of May.

That was the time I said in my head: The wounds are gone, Prescott said June 9 from Cowboys headquarters in Frisco, Texas. I buried the injury, honestly guys. You know me. From the point of practice, from the point of just moving forward and moving on with my life, I buried it.

I mentally buried it.

smith, who retired in April after 16 NFL seasonsValues ​​Prescott emphasizes that focus.

It’s funny he says that because I think it’s so true, Smith said. People think about the physical part, he is doing his rehabilitation. Will he be that fast, so strong and agile? So much of that when you step on the field at that level is confidence, right? I think in the process you have to break down those walls that you have built up through your injury. I think it’s important to do that before you step on the field. So it’s good to hear him say that.

The Cowboys gave Prescott a hefty vote of confidence in March. Convinced that he would make a full recovery, Prescott insists that Hell will not only return to its form, but come back better Dallas signed him to a four-year contract of $160 million million with $126 million guaranteed. Playing on expiring contracts in 2019 and 2020, Prescott played out his rookie deal before settling for the franchise tag last year after he and the team failed to reach a long-term financial settlement.

Before the injury that ended at the end of the season last October, he completed 68% of his passes for 1,856 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions. He also ran for three scores, producing a TD with his first NFL reception. Still, a Cowboys unit with a historically poor defense and a battered offensive line opened the season 2-3 despite Prescott’s best efforts. Dallas went 4-7 without him. Add that to the reasons why Smith believes in the return of Prescott’s power.

Last year was such a great example for all of us as he left the void that was left behind, Smith said. He is such a good player and can do so many things and is so gifted. So excited to get him back on the field.

After nearly two years of absence following his horrific leg injury, Smith returned to experience NFL action last season on October 11, ironically, the same day Prescott went down. Before that, Smith practiced football mechanics and determined the best leg brace to counter his permanent fall foot case. But he hadn’t been dealt with yet. That changed three snaps after he replaced injured Washington starter Kyle Allen, LA Rams perennial All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald who did the honors by firing Smith.

But his leg held. He says he knew then he was okay. Prescott took advantage of Smith, who will announce the courage award winners from the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards from Monday, as inspiration for his return.

I have to thank Alex, Prescott said on March 10 during the press conference announcing his new deal. To see someone who has already done it and done it in even worse circumstances? That allowed my mind to go straight to: Hey, I can do this. I’m gonna beat this. It’s just a matter of time.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy expects Prescott to be fully available for training camp, the quarterback already cycling through seven-on-seven and scrambling drills during off-season training sessions. In early June, Prescott was able to turn and expand the game, change direction without pain or lingering pain.

The Cowboys open on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 9 in the kick-off of the regular season of the competition.

I’m excited, I hope he has a great year, said Smith, who ended his career fighting the Cowboys in the NFC East.

However, it is clear that he may not win the division.

Follow USA TODAY Sports Jori Epstein on Twitter @JoriEpstein.