Cricket- It’s a chance for me to learn and improve: Rahul Dravid ahead of Sri Lanka tour, sports news

The way Indian cricket has the most efficient banking power in the world today is not something that has grown for the time being. It took a very long time for the Indian cricket cadre to encourage players who can fill the shoes for a great player today. Look no further than the Australia visit. The incomparable Rahul Dravid was busy doing what he excels at setting up the stars of tomorrow.

Under Dravid, India won the Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand in 2018. He led the Indian junior teams to bilateral and multilateral series wins both in India and abroad. So far he has trained the India ‘A’ and Under-19 teams and functions as Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy.

He has made significant progress as a cricket coach and his probationary period begins with his first job with a ‘senior India group’ visiting Sri Lanka.

Rahul Dravid, India’s coach for the visit to Sri Lanka, addressed the press conference along with Shikhar Dhawan before the group departed for Sri Lanka for the limited crossing series.

Many youngsters will take this opportunity to make it to the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup this year. Rahul Dravid said: “There are many players in the squad who are looking for places or want to strengthen their places in the T20 World Cup. But the main goal for everyone in the squad is to try and win the series. The primary objective. Hopefully people can get a chance to put in some good performances while winning the series, knocking on select doors.”

The limitless young players, who have risen sharply from homegrown cricket and the IPL, will be eyeing a spot in Team India. The series has a lot at stake for the budding cricketers, given the ever-approaching T20 World Cup in October-November. He said: “These are just 3 matches for the T20 World Cup. The selectors and management will now have an idea of ​​what they are looking for. There is the IPL for the World Cup. In that sense there may be one or two places where the management and selectors may want to fill in so give them a few more options but also can’t read too much into them there might be some odd spots to fill in we have a few selectors that travel with us communicate well I’ve been in a bit of contact with management in England. I didn’t want to disturb them during the WTC final, so will be contacting them in the coming weeks and making plans.”

Rahul Dravid’s major commitment was during his current stint as the team coach of India A and India U-19. He has provided Indian Cricket with many novice cricketers with great skill and talent. However, he says India A-stint is different from Senior Indian Team: “It’s something different. When you’re at the development level, the goal is different from this. We have a really good squad here, 20 players. It will be unrealistic expect everyone to get a chance in this short series. Think what we think is the best combination to win the series. And look along the way, there are plenty of youngsters, even if they don’t play, it’s a great opportunity for them to learn from seniors like Shikhar. It’s very different worlds – Under19 and A-team and this.”

The qualifications of Rahul Dravid, the player, and the coach are not considered. Having shown his coaching abilities at some level thus far, and with progress, the consequence of the six-match limited-over series in Sri Lanka will “help him learn and improve”. He says: “It’s a great mix of experienced players and new players. As a coach it’s a pretty exciting situation because you know that if you create a good environment, everyone will learn a lot. We have to be together as a big group , there are opportunities to learn and grow. It’s also a good opportunity for me, as a coach you always learn from every experience. You learn about yourself and about cricket. It’s a new opportunity for me to learn and improve . I’m pretty excited.”

Prithvi Shaw, the skipper chosen by Rahul Dravid for the 2018 World Cup, has performed at the most significant level and will be a major expansion for the opening.

The World Cup was also the unveiling of Prithvi Shaw, as batsman. Prithvi Shaw will play again under the direction of Rahul Dravid in the upcoming tour.

“For a lot more people than Prithvi and also for someone like Devdutt Padikkal or Ruturaj Gaikwad, a lot of the younger guys will be very eager to get it right. Whether they get called up to the T20 toilet is up to the selectors. But sure, a good performance against international oppositions will help.If you can do well at this level, the selectors will certainly take that into account.No tour is a life and death situation; it’s not like doing well against Sri Lanka, you make it, or vice versa. But performing under the pressure of international cricket is sure to be noticed by the selectors.”