Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers, Pimples, Busts of the Tried Model Who Called Josh Allen’s Big Year

Changes in the Houston Texans’ backfield have flown under the radar. The team was 31st in rushing yards last season, but bolstered the backfield, which currently consists of three former Pro Bowlers. Incumbent David Johnson is now joined by Mark Ingram and Phillip Lindsay, who both joined the team during free agency. All three running backs averaged at least 4.2 yards per carry last season, but who should you prioritize in your 2021 Fantasy Football rankings?

Will one of the running backs emerge as the leading ball carrier and return flex value, making him one of the best 2021 Fantasy football sleepers? Will the dreaded declining commission take place instead, reducing all their values?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bill's quarterback Josh Allen was drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP was barely in the top 70, but the model paired him up as a top-five Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 who would finish well ahead of players like Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Drew Brees. Allen went on to become the #2-scoring Fantasy QB, surpassing all three of the other quarterbacks and even surpassing Patrick Mahomes.

The same model has a proven track record of giving Fantasy Football tips, with AJ Brown also being identified as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Devin Singletary and JuJu Smith-Schuster as busts last season. Plus, it's called previous Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top Fantasy football sleepers 2021

One of the 2021 Fantasy football players the model predicts: Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. The former first-round pick looked like he was destined for a reserve role when the Dolphins traded him in 2019, but he replaced Marcus Mariota as starter and kick-started his career with an incredible 2019 season. contract extension, and he delivered another efficient season in 2020, completing 65.5 percent of his passes for 3,819 yards and 33 touchdowns, while adding 266 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground.

This offseason, the Titans’ offense is trying to make up for the loss of Corey Davis and Jonnu Smith with future Hall-of-Famer Julio Jones. Now Jones will pair up with AJ Brown to form one of the most dynamic receiver duos in the NFL, and with Derrick Henry still commanding as much respect in the box as a declining player in the NFL, Tannehill will benefit. The model predicts that he will outperform Dak Prescott and Russell Wilson, both of whom are drafted at least two laps earlier on average.

Top Fantasy Football Outbreaks 2021

The model also projects Steelers returning Najee Harris as one of the best 2021 Fantasy Football breakouts. After finishing fifth in the Alabama Heisman voting, Harris finished 24th overall in the 2021 NFL drawing. He was the first running back to be selected, entering the season atop the Pittsburgh depth map following the departure of James Conner .

The Steelers were in last place in the rushing yards last season when the defense packed the box when they realized Ben Roethlisberger couldn’t throw deep. Now, another year away from elbow reconstruction surgery, Roethlisberger’s health should rush for Harris. Also, unlike many Alabama backs before him, Harris is a true three-down running back as his 43 catches last year were the most ever by a Crimson Tide back under Nick Saban. Harris is fully on the RB2 radar and according to SportsLine’s 2021 Fantasy Football rankings, he outperforms the likes of Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Josh Jacobs.

Top Fantasy Football Busts 2021

As for players to avoid, the model lists Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. as one of the best 2021 Fantasy football busts. A torn ACL ended the flashy receiver’s season after just seven games in 2020, and he posted 23 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns before being injured. It was the third time in the past four years that Beckham’s season has ended on an injured reserve.

All signs point to Beckham making a full recovery for the 2021 season, but a bigger hurdle to All-Pro number posting is the Browns’ offense. Cleveland has a heavy offense with the one-two punch from Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt as the Browns finished fourth in hasty attempts last year and only 28th in passing.

Beckham also has to compete with Jarvis Landry for goals as Landry had more receptions and yards than Beckham in the seven games they played together in 2020. So he can’t be higher than fourth in the Browns’ pecking order for most games . , so Beckham is someone to avoid with your early Fantasy football picks for 2021.

