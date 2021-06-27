2021 NHL Draft: Chaz Lucius scores a lot of goals

Chaz Lucius scores a a lot of of goals. It cannot be said enough.

Catching a glimpse of his basic stats will make you tilt your head like a dog begging for a treat. Curious but so damn excited because you know it’s a whimsical stat rule. For the National Development Program, after recovering from summer surgery to repair a bone lesion in his knee (ouch), Lucius scored more goals than he played games. The only other player to do this since 2009 is one Cole Caufield.

It’s somewhat random considering Lucius only played 12 games, but it’s still an incredible achievement and only more tempting to wonder what would have happened if he’d played more. He’s the type of player who takes to the rough parts of the ice to score those dangerous targets, but he can also unleash it from a distance.

Just like every pure goalscorer in every single NHL Draft, the concern is whether he can continue this current rate of production. He certainly won’t score in every game he plays, but beyond his shot and ability to create some scoring opportunities for his teammates, other aspects of the game are just average for the teenager.

It’s up to the right organization to select him on July 23 and turn his skills into an NHL-ready toolkit.

Pre-concept rankings

#12 by NHL Central Scouting (NA skaters)

#18 by Elite prospects

#12 by FCChockey

#9 by TSN

#16 by float outlook

What scouts say

Lucius couldn’t take a break this season. After undergoing surgery to repair a bone lesion in his knee, Lucius spent the first two-thirds of his season rehabilitating at home in Minnesota, while the National Program continued without him in Plymouth, Michigan. Then, after filling the net with 13 goals in 13 games from late February to early April, he was unable to make it to Texas for U18 worlds when he fell ill with a fever just before the deadline. Still, the games he played reaffirmed what he showed a year ago, which is that he is one of the best goalscorers in draft. He’s not an explosive skater, leading some scouts to worry about how his finishing ability will translate at higher speeds. But he is an underrated playmaker and passer who understands how to play pucks into space when he applies pressure. He can find pockets in the attack zone to open into if he doesn’t have the puck, and he uses opponents’ defenders as decoys if he has one. A source told me this way: A lot of kids can shoot the puck hard, but he can shoot the puck in traffic and through sticks and feet and consistently get the puck out and through. That’s one of those skills that the elite goal scorers have.

-Scott Wheeler, The Athletic

If you’re going to miss the first half of your season, you better get back in style, and boy or boy, Lucius has done just that! His ability to score in a variety of ways is special, whether it’s a big one-off or a brutal move in front of the net. His hands are flashy and there are times when the young NTDP star pulls you out of your seat. His mobility has improved since last season, which is a welcome sign as a lower body injury was responsible for his absence. He needs to use his teammates a little better, but his puck skills and attacking intellect are intriguing. His defensive awareness is better but there’s still room for improvement, but there’s so much fun about the short stint we’ve seen so far this year. Now that he’s back, watch out if he gets on boards.

-Tony Ferrari, Dobber prospects

Shooting Lucius is easily top five in this draft class; his firing mechanism is refined and he shows the ability to vary his shot based on the conditions. If he’s using a half-wall one-timer, push his top hand out and shift his weight from back to front; if he is closer to the net, he will use a downward force shot to quickly raise the puck. His wrist shot is mechanically good and he shows a strong kinetic understanding to use his whole body to his advantage. His shot in the pass leaves something to be desired, but he should have no problem working on his shot, as it’s something he enjoys doing. He hits the net two-thirds of the time and seems to know when to shoot rather than hurl every puck at the net. In addition, 86% of his attempts on goal came out of the slot, with only two pucks being thrown from outside that area. Lucius’ ability to positively drive the game was more than apparent in these five viewings, especially his ability to generate closing passes and risky chances. He lures players into the free space behind them and exploits it, either himself or through a teammate. His tendency to bring the puck to the center of the strike zone helps to generate quite a scoring risk on a regular basis, but he did benefit from playing with teammates who steer the game well, such as Tyler Boucher, Isaac Howard and Jeremy Wilmer. His ability to take shots for himself also helped, as nearly 30% of shot attempts with Lucius on the ice came directly from him.

-Hadi Kalakeche, Dobber Prospects

Lucius missed most of the season with several injuries but when he was healthy he showed what he did in his underage season in that he could score a lot of goals and drive a team foul. Lucius is one of the most skilled players in the draft, with elite one-on-one skills and the ability to make defenders miss. He is known for his goals, but he has a good view and can find and create seams in tight spaces. His scoring is less because of an elite shot and where he scores. If you’ve seen a heat map for his photos, it’s a big blob for the crease. Lucius lacks physicality and defensive value from the puck, but he generates a lot of attacks by going to the net. His skating is a concern and he probably won’t be able to get a divorce at the NHL level. In a sense, Lucius projects as a strong top six NHL forward who can stand on a top power play unit in a bumper/net position.

-Corey Pronman, The Athletic

Would he fit in with the wilderness?

Every team in the NHL can use a player who scores a lot of goals. But in Minnesota, every player has a clear preference for a sense of responsibility on both sides of the ice. Even top talents like Kirill Kaprizov want to kill the opponents who have the puck in their possession and chase them with a unique tenacity.

That said, if Lucius can develop a two-way power, because what offensive prospect is actually good on both sides of the ice as a teenager? then he will surely fit the Wild. They do need someone to score more goals.

Could the Wild catch him?

With the 21st and 25th pick in the first round, it’s unlikely but not impossible for Lucius to drop that low. I’m not sure he’s a talent worth trading in as there will be other good enough attackers and stable defenders available in those spots.

But Lucius is definitely someone the Wild can target if he falls, maybe just hope and pray they don’t have to go up to select him.

A relationship with Minnesota

Marian Gaborik is the easy option here. A pure goalscorer who can ease fouls but is not the most dynamic defensive player and relies on his production to get more NHL jobs. Despite comparisons being essentially useless and if Lucius has a career comparable to Gaboriks then it is an incredible success.

It’s just for fun, but stylistically the two are cut from similar cloths.

