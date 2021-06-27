Paddle to Table Tennis Gold

Table tennis has five events in Tokyo 2020. For all your Olympic coverage, stay tuned toThe inner sanctuariesOlympic huband the Olympic Games.

Table tennis at the Olympics is nothing like the pub sport you might think of. Since its introduction in Seoul 1988, China has dominated the sport.

China has won 28 out of a possible 32 gold medals, and the only time China has not won a medal in an event was the 1988 Seoul Men’s Singles.

Mix it up at Tokyo 2020

Table tennis will see mixed doubles for the first time at the Olympics. The mixed event is the only doubles event and marks the return of doubles for the first time since Athens 2004.

The other four events are men’s and women’s singles and teams. Each country is only allowed two athletes to participate in the singles events. In the teams, teams of three (including an athlete not in singles) compete together.

Each team matchup is called a match. It consists of two singles matches, then a doubles match, and then two more singles matches (generally reverse singles). The winner of each match is the team that wins three matches first.

Each match is similar to a singles or doubles match for the purposes of the tournament, all of which are done in a knockout format.

The mixed doubles athletes must also complete their country’s team event, but not necessarily the singles.

China’s Pet Event

As previously mentioned, China has won 28 out of a possible 32 gold medals and 53 out of a possible 100 medals (the 1992 event saw two bronze medals awarded in each event).

After Beijing 2008, the rules were changed to allow only two singles entrants from each country, instead of three, after China won all six singles medals. At the two Games since then, China has won gold and silver in both men’s and women’s singles, showing that the decision likely allowed other countries to compete for a medal.

China is understandably priceless favorites for singles and doubles competition, with the top four men’s singles players (Rio 2016 gold medalist Ma Long ranked third) and six of the top seven women’s singles players (Rio 2016 gold medalist Ning Ding ranked fifth). place) .

Japan has the highest ranked singles player in both men’s and women’s competitions outside of Chinese competitors and will be favorites for mixed doubles silver and individual bronze medals.

Germany and South Korea (men) and Japan and Chinese Taipei (women) have other high-ranking players and will threaten the small medals in singles and doubles.

Australian team

Athlete Event Experience Xin Chris Yano Men’s singles

Men’s team Rio 2016 David Powell Men’s singles

Men’s team Rio 2016 Heming Hue Mixed Doubles

Men’s team Rio 2016 Melissa Tapper Mixed Doubles

women’s team London 2012 (Paralympic Games)

Rio 2016 (Olympic Games) Michelle Bromley Women’s Singles

women’s team Debut Stephanie Sang Women’s Singles

women’s team Beijing 2008

Stephanie Sang was born in China and emigrated in 2006. After qualifying for Beijing, in 2008 she got to compete for friends and family who were still in China. She has been out of the competition for several years, has two children and is raising them. but has returned to competition for Tokyo 2020.

Melissa Tapper is the first athlete to represent Australia at both the Olympic and Paralympic Games. After sustaining a traumatic shoulder injury at birth, she has lived life with Brachial Plexus Palsy.

Tapper finished fourth at the London Paralympic Games, losing the Class 10 singles bronze medal match in five sets. She represented Australia at Rio 2016 at both the Olympic and Paralympic Games, and won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, becoming the first Australian to achieve that feat.

To Tokyo 2020

Singles and mixed doubles start on July 24. The mixed doubles final is on July 26. The women’s singles finals are on July 29 and the men’s singles finals are on July 30.

The team events start on August 1, the women’s team event ends on August 5, and the men’s team event on August 6.