Pakistan was more nervous than us: former Indian hockey captain in 1964 Olympics final | Hockey News







Former Indian hockey captain Gurbux Singh, who played an integral part in India's gold medal win at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, reminisced about the team's historic campaign in which India defeated nemesis Pakistan 1-0 in the finale.

During Hockey India's Flashback Series, the 85-year-old recalled the final, saying: "I remember the final being postponed because the bronze medal match between Spain and Australia went into extra time and then suddenly died. We were all warmed up – waiting up and down, as usual, there was so much tension that we went to the toilet every ten minutes. You could see players from both Pakistan and India going up and down the locker room."

Gurbux vividly remembered every moment of that thrilling final and emphasized that the pressure was actually on the Pakistanis as they were the defending champions. "I believe they were more nervous than we were. India had nothing to lose, but the crown was on the line for them. Minutes into the game, there was a bit of a scuffle between Asad Malik, Pakistan's inside links, and Prithipal Singh from India, and the game got a little delayed. There was some altercation before the game started again. After that break, the game was cool and there was no problem."

The final, played in front of a packed stadium in Tokyo, India, scored a goal in the 41st minute of the game from a penalty scored by Maninder Lal. "We missed some good chances when Haripal Kaushik slipped on the point of scoring and Prithipal got a penalty corner in the second half, the shot hit their left-back Munir Dar on the foot and we got a penalty stroke. Maninder Lal scored that Pakistan played very well and Lakshman saved two corners for us."

"The last few minutes felt like the longest hours, it felt like the clock had stopped. When the final whistle was finally blown, people from the galleries like Milkha Singh, Raja Karni Singh and the entire Indian contingent jumped into the ground and started bhangra," recalls Gurbux, who led the team to gold at the Asian Games in 1966.

Since that incredible performance in Tokyo, the Manpreet Singh-led Indian squad will play in the same city this summer and Gurbux Singh believes the team has the ability to recreate that historic podium finish.

He said: "I wish them the best of luck, they have done very well in recent years. They are capable of winning in Tokyo. I think for me, as the current India Coach has said, the first target is the quarter-finals. In recent years, I think especially after the 80s, we have been so close and yet so far from a medal."







