Tokyo Olympics: We go to the Olympics to win, not just for symbolic attendance, says Kiren Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju, the Union’s youth affairs and sports minister, said on Sunday that the Indian Olympic contingent is going to Tokyo to win, not just for token attendance. The Tokyo Olympics were supposed to be held last year but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will now be held from July 23 to August 8 this year. More than 110 athletes from India have qualified for the Games so far and the final number should be between 120 and 130. Rijiju’s comments came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the athletes on his monthly radio program “Mann Ki Baat” and called on the entire country to stand behind all athletes who are going to Tokyo to bring back the laurels.

“It was heartwarming to listen to the Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat today as for the first time India has a Prime Minister who personally and enthusiastically supports and encourages the players. He has paid attention to the well-being of the athletes in great detail,” Rijiju told ANI.

“As India’s Sports Minister, I am very proud to have such a Prime Minister at the forefront and I am also confident that India will do better at these Tokyo Olympics because our standards are world-class, our athletes able to participate and compete with the best in the world,” Rijiju added.

“We are going to the Tokyo Olympics not for a symbolic presence, but to win,” he said.

“Medals is a very tricky situation in the Olympics, you can’t really predict when you will have the best athletes from all over the world to come together and finish, but I say definitely and confidently that India is very to compete and to win, we have the potential to win the medals, that is the level of Indian sports right now. We are confident that we should be able to give the best performance ever at the Tokyo Olympics,” he added.

Speaking of qualifying in new disciplines for the upcoming Games in Tokyo, Rijiju said: “This is something that we should cherish, the past Olympics which represented India in a very limited number of sports disciplines, but now we are going into a large number of sports disciplines.”

“India has a very strong presence in boxing, wrestling, swimming hockey, fencing, table tennis, lawn tennis and badminton,” he added.

“We also do some of the traditional sports and some of the sports that were not very popular in our country, but now it’s getting popular, it’s all because of the way we prepared, the hard work that our athletes put in done and technical team, the coaches and trainers,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the nation to come forward and support all the athletes who would go to the Tokyo Olympics to make the country proud.

“Every athlete who goes to the Tokyo Olympics has had to struggle, they have worked hard for a long time. They just don’t go to the Games for themselves, but they go to Tokyo to make the country proud,” said Prime Minister. Modi during his monthly radio show “Mann Ki Baat”.

“They have to win people’s hearts and they have to make sure that everyone in the nation is proud. I want to urge the citizens of our country not to increase the pressure on our athletes, rather you have to motivate them,” he said.

promoted

“You can send well wishes to our athletes by posting on social media with the hashtag #Cheer4India,” said PM Modi.

“If you want to do something more innovative, you can do that too. If you get an idea of ​​how we as a country can motivate our athletes together, you send that to me too. We’re going to get our Olympic-bound contingent together,” he added. up.