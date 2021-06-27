Here’s the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship | Golf news and tour information





There are 70 golfers with tee times on Sunday at Atlanta Athletic Club, but the final round of the KPMG Womens PGA Championship appears to be a two-player showdown between Nelly Korda and Lizette Salas. The pair are tied at 15-under 201 through 54 holes, five shots clear of their closest pursuers and eight ahead of all but four players.

Korda and Salas are both former US Solheim Cup players looking for their first major titles of their careers. If either comes out victorious, it will be the first time an American has won a major on the LPGA Tour since Angela Stanford claimed the 2018 Evian Championship.

A Korda win would be the sixth in the career of 22-year-olds, the last to come at the Meijer LPGA Classic last week. Salas, 31, is looking for her second win of her career, extending her 2014 Pure Silk Championship title.

As if Korda needed extra boost, a win could also push her potential to No. 1 in the Rolex Womens World Golf Rankings, depending on the finish of current No. 1 Jin Young Ko (T-54 going into the final round) and number 1 2 Inbee Park (T-34).

Of course, there are some financial incentives for both players to come out on top as well. The total prize money payout on the KPMG Womens PGA Championship is $4.5 million (up from $4.3 million in 2020), with the winner earning $675,000. Only the US Womens Open has a greater total purse and winners payday among LPGA majors.

With the $675,000 winner’s check, Korda would surpass the $5 million milestone in career earnings with $5,532,484; Salas would surpass the $6 million mark in career earnings ($6,365,134).

Here’s the prize money payout for every golfer who made the cut at Atlanta Athletic Club. Come back after the tournament and update this list with individual names and prize money payouts.

