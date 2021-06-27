AL.com 75th Annual Spring Football Report: Does Georgia Finally Have A Team To Catch Up With Tide?

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels is arguably the school’s best response to the position since Matthew Stafford, a 2009 first-round draft pick.

AP

Since Kirby Smart took over at Georgia in 2016, she has set a record 52-14.

He won an SEC Championship, a Rose Bowl, played for the national title and won the SEC East three times.

Not bad. Not good. Not what many Georgia fans expected when Mark Richt was fired after 15 seasons in November 2015. To replay Richt’s first five years: 52-19 with three SEC East titles and two SEC championships.

Good decision, bad decision, doesn’t matter. The 45-year-old former All-SEC Georgia defensive back has averaged 10 wins per season. Not bad. Not great if you are a restless Bulldog nation expecting not only to go to Atlanta and the 4 SEC Championship Game, but also to play and win a national title.

There is news on the horizon.

At least on paper.

On paper, if only there were a year for Smart to put a team on the field that can defend all the good things to finally end the debate on whether he’s the answer to not just beat Florida, but the best What the SEC West has to offer, which is mostly Alabama, the Bulldogs have arguably the best roster in the league to do it.

In AL.coms 75th Annual SEC Spring Football Report, Georgia and Alabama took off with East and West Division polls, respectively, which isn’t news. But in the general vote conducted by the Southeastern Conferences, 14 football information directors Georgia and Alabama ran their best race in the years they fought in AL.compreseason rankings.

The Crimson Tide, the West Division squad, led the field with 11 votes for first place and two seconds for 167 points. Eastern champion Georgia got three votes for first place, two more than in the past when it was voted second in the overall standings, seven seconds and three votes for third to finish with 156 points. Eleven points away from Tides’ total. A year ago, when Florida conquered the East after its upset win over Smarts Dawgs, Georgia was 19 points behind Alabama in the overall standings.

Texas A&M finished third in this year’s overall poll with 139 points, one point ahead of 2020 SEC runner-up Florida with 138. LSU was fifth with 121 points, followed by sixth place Ole Miss with 102 and seventh place Auburn with 87. Missouri finished eighth with 76 points, followed by Kentucky (70), Arkansas (63), Tennessee (55), Mississippi State (48), South Carolina (39) and Vanderbilt (13).

A school could not vote for itself in the general or division polls.

The Gators under Dan Mullen were picked second in the East a year ago, but surprised Georgia during the regular season to advance to the SEC title game against Alabama. They are second again this year with 31 points to Georgias 36. Missouri was the East Football Information Directors third with 23 points, followed by Kentucky (22), Tennessee (15), South Carolina (14) and Vanderbilt (6) .

Texas A&M, which will host defending champion Alabama on October 9, got one vote for first place and five seconds to finish with 31 points. Bamas predicted the West’s first place total 36 points, all vote for first place. LSU came in third with 26 points. Ole Miss was fourth in the West with 19 points, followed by fifth place Auburn with 16, sixth place Arkansas with 12 and Mississippi State with eight.

What has changed for Smart and his Bulldogs this year is the number of boxes he can check, starting with the return of quarterback JT Daniels, arguably the team’s biggest game-changer at the position since Mathew Stafford in 2006-2008.

It took Daniels a while to take over, as it took a while for him to recover from a torn ACL and meniscus in his right leg his plant leg as he started out as a true freshman in USC’s 2019 season opening game against Fresno State on August 19. The Trojans Transfer didn’t start for Georgia until his Sept. 21 game. against the State of Mississippi. He would complete 67.2 percent of his passes and throw for 1,231 yards and 10 touchdowns while leading the Bulldogs to a 4-0 record as a starter, changing UGA’s offense from what it was earlier in the season. Maybe even what it was the first five years in Smarts.

Georgia has not drafted a quarterback in the first round since Stafford became number 1 overall in 2009. Since then, only two Bulldogs QBs have been drafted at Jake Fromm and Aaron Murray. Both were fifth round picks. Concept analysts expect that to change in April.

Georgia opens the season on September 4 against Clemson before hosting UAB the following week.

With Georgia returning its entire receiving corps and running backs, as well as three returning players in line, sophomore offensive coordinator Todd Monken is surrounded by experience and firepower from the wazoo.

Losing star-wide receiver George Pickens, a former Hoover High star, to a torn ACL takes some of the steam out of that. He may miss the entire 2021 season.

There’s no denying that we want to win a natty, Daniels said in the spring. I think we have the team to do it. Obviously losing to George won’t help you, losing to an elite elite top tier receiver won’t help you, but it’s a great team. Coach Smart did a really good job of instilling a team standard and a team DNA that a lot of guys have really gotten used to.

The defense needs to fill in some missing pieces in the secondary and a few spots at linebacker, but the talent hasn’t changed. Georgia returns depth and experience in the trenches led by Jordan Davis. The interior must be as talented as in the whole country.

Replacing some of the key defenders from a year ago are likely to be cornerback Ameer Speed, end Travon Walker and linebackers Quay Walker, Adam Anderson and Nakobe Dean.

Special teams are no problem with placekicker Jake Camarda, punter Jack Podlesny and return specialist Kearis Jackson.

It doesn’t seem to matter how glowing the hype is for the defending champion Crimson Tide. Might as well give chase: the defense is loaded, the offense needs a makeover and, if you want to get to the point of it all, there’s danger lurking for opponents.

Even after 10 players were selected in the NFL Draft, including the guts of attack with players like quarterback Mac Jones, wide receiver DeVonta Smith, running back Nagee Harrris, center Landon Dickerson, and linemen Alex Leatherwood and Deonte Brown, it seems a lot of bullets point. on why Alabama will be fine,

Quarterback Bryce Young is an up and coming young gun, with the wheels to make plays Jones couldn’t. But that begs the question: How accurate will he be with returning weapons John Metchie III, Xavier Williams, tight end Jahleel Billingsley, and possible stars in Javon Baker and Agiye Hall?

The running back room is deep with Brian Robinson, Jase McClellen, Roydell Williams and Trey Sanders.

The line has three of the best leagues in Chris Owens replacing Dickerson, guarding Emil Ekiyor and tackling Evan Neal.

Coach Nick Saban, a defensive purist, could have his best unit to deal with up-tempo offenses, certainly the ability to take on any running game. He has experienced linebackers in Will Anderson, Christopher Allen and Christian Harris. Tennessee transfer Henry Too Too, a two-year starter for the Volunteers, should be a force when he learns the playbook.

Up front, LaBryan Ray, DJ Dale and Phidarian Mathis are formidable when in the lineup and not with injuries.

Even without All-America cornerback Patrick Surtain, the secondary is packed with Josh Jobe, Jordan Battle, Malachi Moore and DeMarco Hellums.

Charles Hollis has covered college football since 1982. He can be reached at [email protected]