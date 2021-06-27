Penguins Free Agency Watch: Physical UFA Defenders Defense

NHL free agency is 30 days away from Monday, but between now and then the Seattle Kraken expansion draft, the NHL draft and any number of trades will disappear. Some of the NHL trading market moves are expected, like Jack Eichel, but history tells us a few will be unexpected as well. What the Pittsburgh Penguins will be doing in the coming weeks is also more guess than knowledge.

The Penguins’ defense equaled the fifth highest scoring blue line with 28 goals and got better and better throughout the season.

Getting better is probably an understatement, as Mike Matheson and Cody Ceci cemented their spot as Penguins’ second pair. However, Ceci’s one-year bargain deal is coming to an end and he expects a healthy salary increase in 2021-2022.

And the Penguins’ defense showed their Achilles heel in the first-round loss to the New York Islanders.

“If we play hard and defend hard, we are a tough team to beat,” Marcus Pettersson said in May. “…The islanders did that to us more than we did to them. They won most of the fights from the net.”

So the Pittsburgh Penguins will have to make a few decisions regarding their blue line. Can they find the money for Ceci? Can they find space for top prospect and LHD PO Joseph? Where can they find some more muscle for those fights on the net?

We expect Ceci to get a payday of over $3 million.

The final question is what can we do with a preliminary watch list. It’s not a deep pool of physical free agents, at least those who are competent NHL defenders and more than depth options.

In random order:

Unlimited Free Agent Defenders

Alex Edler, 35, LHD

Edler is a left wing defender with aggression, jam and mate. He is also a defender who can lead a power play, but ate minutes on the Vancouver PK this season.

At 35, he probably has his last contract, and this isn’t the Edler from three years ago. However, the 6-foot-3, 212-pound defender is a player who can meet the Penguins’ needs right away while still fitting into their up-tempo system.

After three consecutive seasons with over 30 points, Edler dropped to just eight points (0-8-8), including no goals in 52 games this season. He blocked 118 shots and fired 80 hits.

Edler has been a Canuck his entire 15-year career, and his… stated wish is to stay putBut life isn’t always fair. Ben Kuzma of the Province of Vancouver estimates his next contract will be between $1.5 million and $3.25 million per year.

The gray veteran, whose contract with a $6 million AAV expired, will have to accept a significant pay cut.

It’s a bit of a chance he’ll end up in Pittsburgh, but it’s not impossible either.

Ian Cole, 32, LHD

You remember Cole, 32, and Cole’s troubles with Mike Sullivan well, don’t you? Can old friends reunite because each needs something the other brings to the table?

The Penguins need a clearing, a solid defender. Ian Cole needs a job. Cole’s three-year deal with a $4.25 million AAV from the Colorado Avalanche is coming to an end, and he probably won’t land a similar contract.

Oddly enough, Colorado traded Cole to Minnesota early in the season for lesser d-man Greg Pateryn.

The flip side is that former Penguins general manager Bill Guerin took on more pay to acquire Cole for his blue line.

Cole set a dubious career mark for fewest hits per game. He had only 34 hits in 52 games. Cole’s $3.3 Million Denver apartment is for sale, so a reunion seems unlikely. A Pittsburgh reunion also seems unlikely, but strange times make for strange bedfellows. However, this is a long shot squared.

Adam Larsson, RHD

Famous or infamous, Edmonton Oilers GM Pete Chiarelli traded Taylor Hall to the New Jersey Devils for Larsson. It wasn’t a great trade for Edmonton, but neither was Larsson.

The steady, steady and growling right-wing hit 166 opponents in just 56 games this season. He also blocked 128 shots.

Larsson, 28, is getting a solid payday within reach of his expiring deal with a $4,166 million AAV. Each team will have to offer the money to get their signature on a July 28 deal, so the Pittsburgh Penguins would have to cut paychecks to make room.

But a stay-at-home RHD who can be physical and balance an attacking defender might be worth a real look. You don’t have to worry about age or worn tires here.

It’s probably out of the Penguins range, but we didn’t answer many questions, and if GM Ron Hextall wants to re-equip the Penguins, it would be a huge win.

Erik Gudbranson, RHD

He played well in his brief stint with the Penguins after they took him over from Vancouver. He moved the puck surprisingly well, was physical and Washington Capitals hammer Tom Wilson showed his best demeanor.

His performance on the stats was small, with only one assist in

However, no one saw John Marino coming, and early in the 2019-20 season, Gudbranson was squeezed from the lineup and could not afford the Penguins salary cap to carry the $4 million d-man. On his way to Anaheim for spare parts he went…

Gudbranson, 29, has been a leader this season with his hometown Ottawa Senators and part of their messy, ruthless culture. He’s only had four assists this season, but the offense isn’t why you sign Gudbranson.

He sustained an injury after Nashville acquired him on the NHL’s trade deadline, and only played nine games after the deadline and two playoff games, so he could be on this list as well as the upcoming UFA bargain recovery list. .

Gudbranson has a lot of miles and hits to deliver. As an RHD, he checks a few Pittsburgh Penguins boxes, including affordability.