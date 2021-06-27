France hopes for a grand statement from Kylian Mbapp | France

ANo one who wondered how Frances’ attackers get along may have taken heart from a series during their training session on Saturday, which was held in Bucharest aptly named Stadionul Arcul de Triumf. Kylian Mbapp gained possession on a small-sided play, rolled his foot over the ball and then slashed his heels at Karim Benzema, who finished off without a fuss. It’s for you, my brother, you hear Mbapp say to his teammate. It’s for you.

It feels like time for France to click, even if they’ve barely faltered so far. They topped a devilish Group F and, for lack of horror stories, their frontline is the main of the points being picked up. Benzema and Antoine Griezmann have both done well, but cohesion has been erratic and there is a feeling that Mbapps’ entry into this match is yet to come.

Mbapp has shown up, toiled and sparkled many times, but there hasn’t been a major explanation yet. Perhaps the precise nature of his combination in that exhibition game boded well: just after half an hour in the draw with Hungary, Mbapp sent Benzema with a sublime slap on the head after taking Griezmann’s lofty pass to flight, just ahead of the -forward. to drag wide with the chance of a board. It should have been the best assist of Euro 2020 and perhaps most other tournaments; perhaps the move came about in the Romanian capital.

France may be holding something in reserve, but no one can say they have yet to work up a sweat. They’ve already played two games in Budapest undercutting the heat and it certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed by an overtly tired camp that some of their rivals will be able to hit a cooler road into the final stages. Saturday’s practice took place in a heat of 34°C and while that has eased slightly since then, their session at Arena Nationala was pushed back four hours to 8.30pm local time on Sunday. It was foresight: a short, sharp thunderstorm cleared the sky in the meantime. Any marginal gains help over the course of a long month and conditions will be even more favorable when they meet Switzerland at 10pm tomorrow. Still, a quiet night’s work would end well.

This also applies to a statement from Mbapp. Without the opportunity Benzema turned down, things could have been different thus far: he had an own goal and an assist for the Real Madrid forward ruled out by VAR in the win over Germany, while hitting the ball at his unstoppable best. on when sent by Paul Pogba against Portugal instead of firing in vain. He won a soft penalty that night and laid the groundwork for Griezmann’s equalizing goal in Hungary, but given his pre-tournament spat with Olivier Giroud, it doesn’t take much for a non-scoring attacker to wag his tongue.

Former French international Jrme Rothen piled up on what he regarded as Mbapp’s inflated ego on Friday. I think Deschamps can no longer handle it and it is problematic, he said, referring to his status as a preferred set-piece taker. It’s amazing that he lets Mbapp do so many things and not be completely focused.

Mbapp’s body language hasn’t shown any sign of a postural problem and maybe he’s just trying too hard to make things happen from his perch on the left. There were also doubts about Griezmann, who started the first two games on the opposite wing but returned to a driving role behind Benzema against Portugal. Benzemas’ surprise return from exile, though justified by his performance that night, has caused late changes in Frances’ attacking poise; maybe it would never go straight to bed and the hope is that increased familiarity creates an unrelenting force right when it matters.

In selecting a side to take down the Swiss, taming his attacking misfits is low on Deschampss’ list. France has been hit hard and early with injuries: The Ousmane Dembls tournament ended last week and there were concerns surrounding Marcus Thuram, Thomas Lemar and Benjamin Pavard, who had apparently suffered concussions against Germany. Most urgently, they lost two left-backs on Wednesday night and Deschamps could reconsider his formation if neither Lucas Digne nor Lucas Hernandez can return.

The coach is open to discussions about the system, Raphal Varane said Sunday morning, and it goes beyond that. While Mbapp and Benzema were delighted with their improved connection, Deschamps tested a back three from Varane, Presnel Kimpembe and Clment Lenglet, with Pavard and Adrien Rabiot as full-backs. It’s not a strange system for France, but tinkering at this stage isn’t ideal.

The Five: sign up and receive our daily football email.

Perhaps that doesn’t matter against opponents for whom the round of 16 is a natural resting place: Switzerland hasn’t reached the quarter-finals of a major tournament since the 1954 World Cup they hosted. The team is ready to make history, Granit Xhaka said. On paper, they’re the favorites, but we don’t have to hide. His side have never beaten their geographic rivals in a competitive match, although a scoreless affair at Euro 2016 has been one of four draws in their last five encounters.

If France meets the Switzerland that has succumbed to Italy, rather than the country that has shown style against Turkey, they will leave in peace. The weather here was just one of their concerns: Although their hotel, the Hilton Athenee Palace, has been reconfigured to comply with Covid-19 protocols, it’s centrally located and hardly the most relaxing environment. Shortly after their arrival on Friday, the lobby pulsed to the tune of a prom. Deschamps and Mbapp hope that their own party will be within reach in two weeks.