Giants’ Evan Engram could improve if…





In a recent article by Dan Pizzuta from Sharp Football Analysis, New York Giants tight end Evan Engram was identified as one of four NFL players to take advantage of new circumstances. Engram, a small tight end by NFL standards, entered the league in 2017 as the Giants’ first-round pick and has shown flashes of becoming a receiving star, but injuries and inconsistent play have hindered his progress. Three different coaching staffs have failed to unlock the former Ole Miss star’s potential. “In college, Engram was part of the new wave of fast, tight slots. But since coming to the NFL, Engram has usually been saddled with coaches who believe their tight ends should drag four feet long,” Pizzuta writes. “In a largely stale Giants bout under coordinator Jason Garrett in 2020, Engram spent a lot of time on turning it around as soon as he got off the line.” True. The Giants’ route tree was clipped by Garrett and his staff, based on short passes to protect their young quarterback, Daniel Jones, who held Engram back even further. Many coaches would have used Engram in more mismatch situations, but the Giants could never figure out exactly where he fit. Then Engram compounded the problem by dropping passes and sustaining nagging injuries that prevented him from getting any grip on his career. The Giants have also not served Engram well in his four seasons with the club. His chances were limited, explains Pizzuta. “Given the close range of the attack, many of Engram’s short targets were made in traffic or at a distance where the defense knew a quick pass was coming. With more creativity, better distances and greater effort to get the ball across the field, the Giants could reduce the chances of falling while increasing the efficiency of Engram’s goals,” wrote Pizzuta. With all the new weapons being added to the Giants’ passing arsenal this season, Engram can get lost even further. However, the team and coaching staff continue to profess their love for him, perhaps a ploy to increase interest in him. Engram managed to be named in the Pro Bowl last season, although many Giant fans feel he was not worthy of the credit. He had several drops in 2020 that proved costly for the Giants, who missed the postseason by a game. Still, the belief is that Engram’s ceiling will remain high as the Giants and Garrett figure out how to put him to better use. According to Sports Info Solutions (71, behind Rob Gronkowksi, Mike Gesicki and Hunter Henry), Engram was fourth in most routes run in conjunction with seams and deep crossers, but there were only eight targets in total with those routes running. rarely early in the progression,” wrote Pizzuta. Of course there is a flip side to that coin… “It is also possible with Garrett still as the offensive coordinator, nothing changes at all,” concluded Pizzuta. Regular 2021 season schedule: Giants’ 18-week full slate









