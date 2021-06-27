Quetta Cup tournament raises money for injured HS hockey player





A Massachusetts hockey player who suffered a serious spinal cord injury five months ago received a special surprise at a hockey tournament held in his honor. New England Sports Village in Attleboro hosted the first annual Quetta Cup on Saturday as a fundraiser for AJ Quetta and his family. Quetta attended the 3-on-3 hockey tournament and spent time with many of his teammates at Bishop Feehan High School. During the tournament, New England Sports Village announced it will rename its main rink to the “AJ Quetta Rink”. Quetta’s senior year with Bishop Feehan took a turn for the worse when he was seriously injured in a Jan. 26 game against Pope Francis in West Springfield. He was taken off the ice on a stretcher after hitting his head with the boards and rushed to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. He was transferred from Baystate to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston on January 29, then transferred to the Shepherd Rehabilitation Center in Atlanta on February 16. After spending more than three months at Shepherd Rehab, Quetta returned to his home in North Providence, Rhode Island, and continued his rehabilitation at Journey Forward in Canton, Massachusetts. Video shared by his father, Anthony Quetta, showed AJ on a Lokomat, a robotic-assisted therapy device. On June 4, Quetta was able to attend Bishop Feehan’s Class of 2021 graduation ceremony and received a huge ovation from the crowd. Since returning home, Quetta also had the honor of serving as the captain of the Boston Bruins fan banner for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series against the New York Islanders at TD Garden. The audience at TD Garden, which was allowed to run at full speed for the first time since March 2020, gave Quetta and his family a thunderous ovation. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in a different format, or you can find more information on their website. Quetta will continue to undergo therapy at Journey Forward three hours a day, five days a week until he can begin treatment at the Miami Project in Florida in late July. The plan is for him to continue therapy at Journey Forward once his time with the Miami Project is over. On May 17, recently retired New England Patriots player Patrick Chung and Rob Barletta, owner and principal of RB Hockey School, hosted the AJ Quetta Golf Invitational at The Cape Club in Sharon, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to the Quetta family. . A number of Boston sports legends took part in the event, including former Patriots defenseman Rob Ninkovich and Bruins legends Ray Bourque and Rick Middleton. Matt Brown, a Massachusetts native who suffered a spinal cord injury while playing high school hockey 11 years ago, is also a big supporter of the Quetta family. Brown, who played for and graduated from Norwood High School, has a foundation that supports spinal cord injury patients and their families. Those who want to help AJ Quetta and his family can be GoFundMe Page, the Matt Brown Foundation website and the “AJ’s Army” website.







