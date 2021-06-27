Queens Gambit inspires renovation of giant chessboard in BC park

A once-old, forgotten giant concrete chessboard in Grand Boulevard Park has been revived just in time for summer.

For fans of The Queen’s Gambit, a Netflix miniseries, Grand Boulevard Park could become a new favorite hangout spot.

A once-old, forgotten giant concrete chessboard in the park between 13th and 15th Street, which the city of North Vancouver estimates was installed 30 years ago, has been given a new lease of life just in time for summer.

“The concrete board with the chessboard markings has been there for many years, but there are no pieces to play with, and the markings have long since faded,” said Pardeep Purewal, the city’s communications and engagement manager.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Purewal said the city had noticed that more people were spending more time outdoors exploring the city’s diverse park system, and city staff were always looking for new (or in this case old) ways to do that. activate spaces for everyone’s enjoyment.

“Chess is going through a bit of a resurgence in popularity and the staff thought it would be fun to repaint the old chessboard and provide some pieces to make it functional,” she said.

The comeback of chess was sparked by the Netflix show The Queen’s Gambit, which was released in October 2020. Set during the Cold War era, the binge-worthy miniseries follows the life of an orphaned chess prodigy named Beth Harmon. Though it’s about chess, this miniseries is anything but boring and has got viewers hooked as it delves into the intricacies of the game and follows Harmon as she struggles with addiction in her quest to become the best chess player in the world.

While we can’t all be chess prodigies, the now shiny and new chessboard, measuring approximately three square feet in size, is ready to use in Grand Boulevard Park for anyone inspired by fictional character Harmon to hone their skills or just a bit of fun with friends. The chess pieces can be found in a storage box next to the board, which is locked from sunset to sunrise.

“We ask users to make sure they put the pieces back in the box when they’re done so that others can enjoy them too,” said Purewal.

With pandemic restrictions being eased, Mayor Linda Buchanan said it was clear that people were eager to get outside and reconnect with their friends, family and the community, and the city was committed to ensuring the parks offered a wide range of offered interesting activities.

“I know we’re all hoping for a summer full of fun and relaxation,” she said. “This pandemic has reaffirmed the value of adding vibrancy to our shared public spaces such as our parks. We are committed to delivering a range of programs and infrastructure, such as the oversized chessboard in Grand Boulevard Park, to make room for all people.”

She is also a bit of a chess fan herself.

“I know I’ll be playing a few games there, inspired by” The Queen’s Gambit‘ said Buchanan. “Let the summer fun begin!”

For those not into chess, there are a number of other parks in the city with fun features. See the list below for ideas.

Other fun park features to check out with your friends

put green

Calling all golf enthusiasts. At Sam Walker Park, also called Walker Triangle (because the park is shaped like a small triangle), at East Eighth and East Ninth on St Andrews Avenue, you’ll find a putting green.

The community petitioned the city in 2013 for this fun edition. Completed in the summer of 2016, the park now features a multi-purpose space on artificial grass that can be used as a putting green, a yoga or practice area, or simply a green. space to enjoy.

labyrinths

Those who enjoy a puzzle will enjoy trying to navigate the mazes cut into the grass at Waterfront Park and Mahon Park.

The city installed its first-ever labyrinth in Mahon Park, near Fen Burdett Stadium, in 2019 and has since mowed a new labyrinth into the grass of Waterfront Park. The city says the Cascadia Society has used the Mahon Park labyrinth as a therapy tool, but it’s there for everyone to enjoy.

Foosball table

In Moodyville Park, located along the Spirit Trail north of East Second Street and east of Moody Avenue, visitors will find an outdoor foosball table.

In addition to a table football game, the park has a number of facilities, including a bicycle pumping track, sports field, table tennis table, picnic areas, walking trails, a large playground, public art and nature reserves.

Table tennis (ping pong)

If you fancy a game of outdoor table tennis (ping pong) there are a number of parks with tables. You’ll find them at Rogers Plaza (mid 100 block on West 1st Street), Moodyville Park, and at The Shipyards.

disc golf

Eastview Park, located on the eastern border of the city in the Cedar Village neighborhood of Rufus Drive and Cedar Village Close, has a disc golf course nestled in the trees.

The disc golf course is short, but the obstacles make up for the lack of length, according to the Professional Disc Golf Association.

You will find the first tee at the entrance at Cedar Village Close (the hole number is on the crossbar). There are trail maps with lengths in two locations, but most baskets are easy to find along the way.

Fitness equipment

With this good weather, it seems like a waste to spend time in the gym – Fen Burdett Stadium field in Mahon Park on Jones Avenue between West 16th and West 17th Street offers the best of both worlds with a ton of outdoor fitness equipment.

The city has completed a series of renovations to the stadium, which first opened in 1914. The park now offers a synthetic turf sports field, a rubber-covered community track, a recreational running track, and pods of adult fitness equipment.

It’s the perfect place to soak up the sun and burn some calories at the same time (for those who consider exercise “fun”).

More park features can be found on the interactive parks map.