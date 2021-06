MLB All-Star Game voting finalists include Shohei Ohtani, Tatis Jr.

The Major League Baseball All-Star voting finalists have been announced, meaning the 2021 Mid-Summer Classic is just around the corner. Three players from each infield position made the cut for the finalist list, along with nine outfielders from each competition. (Pitchers are not voted by the fans.) The Houston Astros have a Major League-best seven finalists to start. The Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays each have five finalists. This year’s game between the National League and American League was moved from its original Georgia venue earlier this year after the state passed restrictive voting laws and will take place on Tuesday, July 13 at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. Held the day before, with the Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, Pete Alonso (New York Mets), and Trey Mancini (Baltimore Orioles) agreeing to participate so far. MLB All-Star Game Finalists National League Catcher: Buster Posey (Giants), Yadier Molina (Cardinals), Willson Contreras (Cubs) First Base: Max Muncy (Dodgers), Freddie Freeman (Braves), Anthony Rizzo (Cubs) Second Base: Ozzie Albies (Braves), Adam Frazier (Pirates), Gavin Lux (Dodgers) Third Base: Kris Bryant (Cubs), Nolan Arenado (Cardinals), Justin Turner (Dodgers) Short stop: Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres), Javier Bez (Cubs), Brandon Crawford (Giants) Outfield: Ronald Acua Jr. (Braves), Nick Castellanos (Reds), Jesse Winker (Reds), Mookie Betts (Dodgers), Chris Taylor (Dodgers), Juan Soto (Nationals), Bryce Harper (Phillies), Joc Pederson (Cubs), Mike Yastrzemski (Giants ) American league Catcher: Salvador Perez (Royals), Yasmani Grandal (White Sox), Martn Maldonado (Astros) First base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays), Yuli Gurriel (Astros), Jos Abreu (White Sox) Second Base: Marcus Semien (Blue Jays), Jos Altuve (Astros), DJ LeMahieu (Yankees) Third Base: Rafael Devers (Red Sox), Alex Bregman (Astros), Yoan Moncada (White Sox) Short stop: Xander Bogaerts (Red Sox), Bo Bichette (Blue Jays), Carlos Correa (Astros) Designated Hitter: JD Martinez (Red Sox), Yordanlvarez (Astros), Ohtani Outfield: Mike Trout (Angels), Aaron Judge (Yankees), Byron Buxton (Twins), Michael Brantley (Astros), Adolis Garca (Rangers), Teoscar Hernndez (Blue Jays), Cedric Mullins (Orioles), Alex Verdugo (Red Sox) ), Randal Grichuk (Blue Jays). Follow Chris Bumbaca on Twitter @BOOMbaca.







