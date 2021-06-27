Positive Covid-19 test halts play in Huddersfield League cricket match





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%"/> Mark Robertshaw of Pudsey St Lawrence surrounded by Farsley players after being caught 0 0 by Ran Cooper bowling Mathew Lumb. Photo: Steve Riding Hosts Delph & Dobcross were 65-6 against Broad Oak when the stumps were pulled. Delph & Dobcross league representative Les Harrison explained: Our captain, Xander Selby, is on the Lancashires books and is therefore regularly tested. Sign Up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cutting through the noise He played for us on Saturday but didn’t play yesterday as Lancashire wanted him to play during the week and didn’t want him to play twice over the weekend. The news came through after yesterday’s match began that Xander had tested positive for Covid-19. Broad Oak, who was on top, wanted to continue because they hadn’t been in contact with anyone who had tested positive before. However, while some of our players wanted to continue, others were unenthusiastic as they had been in contact with Xander the previous day, and the umpires thought it was too much of a risk and called off the game. In games that did come to a close, leaders Thongsbridge lost by 49 runs at Armitage Bridge, which started the season strong but has since faded. The sent-in home team got a good start from captain Jaycob Curtling (32) and Alex Blagbrough (26), who put on 61. However, Bridge lost four wickets for 13 runs in the middle of the innings, from 111-3 to 124-7 before a tail wagging helped them to 171, with Tom Raven-Hill taking 5-62. However, Thongsbridges’ strikes were brittle after tea and they were sacked for 122, with Joshua Taylor (4-30), Musa Ahmed (3-12) and Jack Hinchliffe (2-49) holding them down. Second-placed Hoylandswaine narrowed the gap to two points for them with an uncanny home win over Kirkburton, who made 223 after winning the toss. Openers Andrew Smith (58) and Javaid Ahmed (40) added 105, with Muhammad Azharullah (4-72) and Chris Holliday (3-50) doing best with the ball for the hosts. Holliday then scored 116 in response from just 98 balls, including 14 fours and six sixes, and dominated a third wicket partnership of 121 with Shakeel Ansar (28) However, Tom Burkinshaw (4-42) caused a late collapse before Hoylandswaine reached their goal from the first ball of the 47th over. ECB Clubs Championship Group Final Hanging Heaton 173-8 (G Fellows 41, S Raheem 29, D Glover 46no; T ​​Young 3-33, JM Finch 3-29), *Woodhouse Grange 177-3 (C Wood 61, J Basson 47no) Barnard Castle 161-6 (O Peddelty 53, S Seth 45; J Wightman 3-32), *Sth Northumberland 162-5 (A Cragg 35no, S Tindale 35no; R Dixon 3-26) *Armitage Bridge 171 (J Curtling 32, A Blagbrough 26; T Raven-Hill 5-62), Thongsbridge 122 (H Franklin 39; J Taylor 4-30, M Ahmed 3-12) *Delph & Dobcross 65-6 (D Taylor 3-9) v Broad Oak, match abandoned due to positive Covid-19 test *Golcar 215, Moorlands 130 * Honley 297-9 (S Kelly 54, T Taylor 109, E Wilson 31, L Kenworthy 31; M Mujahid 5-70), Slaithwaite 151 (R Ahmed 57, W Hussain 43; Kenworthy 4-41, Taylor 3-20) Kirkburton 223 (A Smith 58, J Ahmad 40, J Butterfield 39; M Azharullah 4-72, C Holliday 3-50), *Hoylandswaine 225-7 (A Muhammad Iqbal 37, Holliday 116, S Ansar 28; T Burkinshaw 4- 42) *Mirfield PC 119 (T Orrell 34; L Brook 3-52, J Brook 4-19), Scholes 121-1 (Y Imtiaz 89no) Barkisland 91 (J Man 32; N Akbar 5-38, J Hoyle 4-23), *Shepley 92-6 Gordon Rigg Bradford Premier League Jack Hampshire Cup second round * East Ardsley 252-9 (J Macgregor 80, J Wild 34, J Marston 42, Ashley Pearson 30; L Geldard 3-44), Sandal 158 (B Hewlett 46, S Noden 39; Adam Pearson 3-25, Ashley Pearson 3 -38) Bowling OL 258-4 (F Hussain 37, I Malik 111, H Abbas 61no; M Shahnawaz 3-43), *Crossflatts 163-9 (J Brooksbank 29, J Hicks 56no, B Lawn 33; Z Haider 5-39, G Singh 3-9) Yeadon 95 (O Ahmad 3-33), *Jer Lane 100-7 (Muhammad Z Khan 3-27) *Northowram Fields 264-3 (L Cockburn 30, B Grech 136no, K Welsh 76), Gt Preston 194 (B Broxup 33, S Ruddick 60no, L Russell 29; M Gardner 3-33, J Hough 3-41)

