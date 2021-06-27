Tennis news – Iga Swiatek wants to go under the radar and play with freedom at Wimbledon

Iga Swiatek aims to play with freedom at Wimbledon after feeling the pressure to perform at the French Open.

The 20-year-old was defending champion at Roland-Garros, but will become number seven at Wimbledon this week.

Swiatek insists she feels the difference for the Grand Slam and believes she can produce something special at Wimbledon.

Australian Open Australian Open LIVE – Serena vs Halep in action, Karatsev to semi-finals 15/02/2021 AT 18:27

It’s much, much more fun, Swiatek told Eurosports Mats Wilander about going to Wimbledon with no expectations.

I’m not the kind of person who looks at all kinds of things. Although there was a huge commotion around places, my own expectations were the problem.

Although I did well, I think I’m consistent in the quarterfinals as the defending champion. That is amazing.

That was my goal for the season. Right now I can play without any expectations and it’s refreshing. It’s something new to me, so I like it.

Swiatek was youth champion at Wimbledon in 2018 and will play against Su-Wei Hsieh on Monday on day one.

Top 10: Serena and Swiatek Star in Best Roland Garros Photos for Women

The Pole has a victory over her opponent on clay, but Hsieh has more experience on grass.

It’s going to be tricky, all slices and low balls, Swiatek said.

I remember when I played against this at Roland-Garros, my main goal was to stay low. I don’t think it really matters.

I just hope I will enjoy the game and playing. Sometimes it’s hard to implement all the skills on grass, but I’m trying to find my way and it’s good to have the opportunity.

It will be difficult because she has more experience on grass, but I am looking forward to that.

I just love to be. Although I only play one game here in 2019, I think it could be different, she added.

I know how much progress I’ve made. I’m kind of a smarter player. Good to see how it goes, but I’m excited.

“The victory of her life!” – The moment when Sakkari Swiatek stunned at Roland Garros

With players withdrawing from the Olympics left, right and center in recent weeks, Swiatek revealed that she plans to make an appearance in Tokyo 2020.

Swiatek has even eased her workload to ensure she will be fully fit for the Games, which start next month in Japan.

We’re training a bit for the Olympics, she explained.

I’m not playing doubles here [at Wimbledon]. Being sick in the Olympics so that’s exciting.

At Roland-Garros, we thought it might be a good idea to just play singles and save energy for the rest of the season.

That’s actually going to be my goal for the rest of the season, I don’t know how I’m going to do in the tournaments in October.

It’s weird to think about that now, because it was the middle of summer. Would go see. I definitely wanted to save some energy.

—

Watch daily highlights from the evening on Eurosport 1, plus the men’s and women’s finals live on Eurosport 2. All coverage is also available to stream via eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app

Australian Open ‘I always watch Serena’s games anyway’ – Osaka 16/02/2021 AT 03:21