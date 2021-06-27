Sports
Tennis news – Iga Swiatek wants to go under the radar and play with freedom at Wimbledon
Iga Swiatek aims to play with freedom at Wimbledon after feeling the pressure to perform at the French Open.
Swiatek insists she feels the difference for the Grand Slam and believes she can produce something special at Wimbledon.
Australian Open
Australian Open LIVE – Serena vs Halep in action, Karatsev to semi-finals
15/02/2021 AT 18:27
It’s much, much more fun, Swiatek told Eurosports Mats Wilander about going to Wimbledon with no expectations.
I’m not the kind of person who looks at all kinds of things. Although there was a huge commotion around places, my own expectations were the problem.
Although I did well, I think I’m consistent in the quarterfinals as the defending champion. That is amazing.
That was my goal for the season. Right now I can play without any expectations and it’s refreshing. It’s something new to me, so I like it.
Swiatek was youth champion at Wimbledon in 2018 and will play against Su-Wei Hsieh on Monday on day one.
Top 10: Serena and Swiatek Star in Best Roland Garros Photos for Women
The Pole has a victory over her opponent on clay, but Hsieh has more experience on grass.
It’s going to be tricky, all slices and low balls, Swiatek said.
I remember when I played against this at Roland-Garros, my main goal was to stay low. I don’t think it really matters.
I just hope I will enjoy the game and playing. Sometimes it’s hard to implement all the skills on grass, but I’m trying to find my way and it’s good to have the opportunity.
It will be difficult because she has more experience on grass, but I am looking forward to that.
I just love to be. Although I only play one game here in 2019, I think it could be different, she added.
I know how much progress I’ve made. I’m kind of a smarter player. Good to see how it goes, but I’m excited.
“The victory of her life!” – The moment when Sakkari Swiatek stunned at Roland Garros
With players withdrawing from the Olympics left, right and center in recent weeks, Swiatek revealed that she plans to make an appearance in Tokyo 2020.
Swiatek has even eased her workload to ensure she will be fully fit for the Games, which start next month in Japan.
We’re training a bit for the Olympics, she explained.
I’m not playing doubles here [at Wimbledon]. Being sick in the Olympics so that’s exciting.
At Roland-Garros, we thought it might be a good idea to just play singles and save energy for the rest of the season.
That’s actually going to be my goal for the rest of the season, I don’t know how I’m going to do in the tournaments in October.
It’s weird to think about that now, because it was the middle of summer. Would go see. I definitely wanted to save some energy.
—
Australian Open
‘I always watch Serena’s games anyway’ – Osaka
16/02/2021 AT 03:21
Australian Open
Osaka defeats error-prone Hsieh to reach semi-finals
15/02/2021 AT 17:40
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]