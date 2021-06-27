Johns highlights mental health in hockey

Stephen Johns trained at the rink and tried to play again after a concussion. Dallas Stars teammates asked how he was doing, but never quite understood.

They kind of went about their days, not really knowing what was really going on, sort of the thoughts I had and the severity of the depression and anxiety, Johns said. As soon as I started being more open about it, guys would come out and say, Man, I had no idea you were going through that, and I wish I’d known, that I could have helped.

Finding out last year that he couldn’t keep playing hockey, Johns hung up his skates and eventually strapped on inline skates with the goal of helping others. The 29-year-old who recently announced his retirement from the NHL is rolling across the US making a film about it to raise awareness about depression and anxiety, which could be another big step for a sport that is still trying to increase acceptance and the management of mental health problems.

With mental health, it’s so personal and it’s almost selfish in your eyes to talk about yourself, Johns said over the phone as he traveled through South Dakota. There is much that needs to be discussed and changed.

Death of players Derek Boogaard, Rick Rypien and Wade Belak within the space of five months, ten years ago, fighting and head trauma in the NHL was at the forefront and mental health was beginning to come to the fore. But hockey has been seen as slow to address this very specific upper body injury.

Ice hockey is about the last major sport to accept sports psychology and mental skills training, said Ted Monnich, a retired goalkeeper turned sports psychology who works with athletes and specializes in the mental needs of hockey goalkeepers. And that’s usually because it’s very insular and somewhat resistant to outside intervention.

While tennis Naomi Osaka, swimming Michael Phelps and basketball Kevin Durant have put the mental health of athletes in the spotlight, Johns and Vegas goalkeeper Robin Lehner are leading the charge to bring hockey up to speed. Lehner has shared his own mental struggles and has been a supporter of fellow players talking about their problems.

There are tools that all teams and organizations and things can implement to help with those things and make it better for their employees and players, Lehner said Saturday. We need as many people as possible to shine light on it. It’s something we all go through at certain stages and in different ways.

It hit Johns on what he called probably the worst night of his life. It was August 8, 2020, in the bubble playoffs in Edmonton, and he was a few shifts into his fourth NHL game after an absence of more than two years due to post-concussion syndrome.

He immediately realized when he got on the bench that he couldn’t play anymore. Johns called his mother, cried and that was it.

I knew my career was over at that point, he said. That was quite taxing on the soul.

In the months that followed, Johns felt himself becoming self-defeating and said he had ruined the relationship he had built with his girlfriend over four years and lost many friends. Realizing that he was letting anxiety and depression take away just about everything, Johns decided to travel across the country so others in the sport and beyond could know and learn from his story.

It’s something that experts believe can help other athletes avoid a similar outcome. dr. Kensa Gunter appreciates all the steps that help sports break the stigma of mental health that is even deeper than in society.

We need to expand our idea that toughness isn’t just about perseverance, said Gunter, who is certified as a mental performance consultant by the Association for Applied Sport Psychology. Sometimes it’s about asking for help and learning to deal with what’s going on so you can keep moving forward.

The NHL and NHL Players Association established the Player Assistance Program in 1996 to provide members with ongoing assistance in their daily lives. Professional counselors are available in every NHL city, there is a confidential telephone line to call for help, and the union has added a health and wellness team for extra help during the pandemic.

Not unlike if they blow a knee, it’s all healthy, said Monnich, who is also a consultant to Lift the Mask, an organization dedicated to providing free mental health and performance resources for goalkeepers. (We) provide resources and we even provide fees for them to be able to see a consultant if they need that help and we can then refer them to counselors or therapists.

That kind of help is needed, according to research among Olympic and collegiate athletes. Trent Petrie, professor and director of the Center for Sports Psychology at the University of North Texas, said elite athletes report levels of depression, anxiety, substance use and sleep disorders that are comparable to the general population and in some cases higher than .

While we thought at one point that athletes were protected from such mental health and mental health problems, especially now with this younger generation of Gen Z and young millennials, we see that they are indeed experiencing the higher levels of mental health problems seen in the general population, Petrie said. .

Osaka, Phelps, Durant and others have exposed those things in other sports. In hockey, John’s history of concussion and head trauma adds another layer to the problem, with prominent voices such as Hall of Fame goalkeeper Ken Dryden making the case to penalize any form of head contact, even if it is unintentional.

When you talk about the impact of something like a concussion or head trauma, we know there’s such a thing as a post-concussive syndrome, and we know that that can be some of the emotional consequences of that physical trauma, Gunter said. We need to be more aware that we should always do everything we can, instead of separating a physical injury from an emotional concern.

It all came together for Johns, who recently started having some dark thoughts and going down a bad track. After realizing that mental illness really is an illness like any other physical ailment, Johns figured he could do something about it with his cross-country trip that he hopes to complete in early July, before the Stanley Cup is awarded.

As fast as me announced what I was doing, I realized this wasn’t even almost about me, he said. It’s much bigger than me.

