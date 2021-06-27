Resurgent rower Sutirtha Mukherjee fulfills her mother’s Olympic dream

Call it the work of serendipity combined with hard work, but table tennis star Sutirtha Mukherjee’s journey to reach a quota at the Tokyo Olympics is nothing short of a dream come true. Born in the small town of Naihati, Sutirtha Mukherjee first grabbed a table tennis bat when she was just a small child in the second standard, fueled by her mother’s wish. Since then, Mukherjee has forged an inseparable bond with the bat that has seen her through its highs and lows and now has given her the chance to debut at the Tokyo Olympics.

With days to hand before the Tokyo Games kick off in full force, Sutirtha Mukherjee, along with fellow Olympic qualifying rowers, Manika Batra and Achanta Sharath Kamal are busy training at a camp in Sonipat, Haryana. Meanwhile, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, the surviving member of the quadra-force en route to the Games, is honing his skills in his hometown of Chennai.

Ms. Sutirtha Mukherjee of South Eastern Railway has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in table tennis. We wish her all the best for her future competitions.

Sutirtha Mukherjee, all 25, took time out of her busy schedule and spoke to The Bridge from Sonipat, her voice ecstatic, cheerful and hopeful as her Olympic dream is now about to become a reality. “Like any player, I even wanted to represent my country in the Olympics. It’s been my dream to play there since childhood. In fact, it was my mother’s dream to see me at that level.” was always serious about sports – I was determined to do something about it and excel too. But honestly, I never expected to be here when I started,” says Mukherjee. “Now that it’s finally out, I feel very excited and happy to be able to compete in the Olympics. I want to go out there and really make an impact, let’s see. I want to enjoy it, go with a positive attitude and give the best of myself,” says Sutirtha, channeling the potpourri of emotions she feels. Sutirtha is the mother’s girl and attributes her success thus far to both of her parents and especially to her mother who has devoted her life to shaping Sutirtha into the star sailor she is today. Two-time National Champion Mukherjee’s journey was quite dramatic and many people had practically written her off. But Sutirtha Mukherjee blocked her way past her naysayers and slid straight forward to prove that table tennis is for everyone, as long as it’s packed with talent.

An integral member of the gold-medal winning 2018 CWG women’s table tennis team, Sutirtha Mukherjee is a prime example of how players are really shaped and what sets them apart from the rest. First, Sutirtha found her biggest cheerleader in her mother who planted the seed of table tennis in her when she was barely six years old.

“My mother loved indoor sports, but due to financial problems she never got the chance to play it. So she wanted to fulfill her dream with me and signed me up for table tennis at the local club. I already have some idea about the sport then” , reveals Mukherjee with an innocent laugh, as she goes down the memory lane. Soon Sutirtha’s passion for table tennis surfaced and she started to taste success, which kept her motivated. She moved to Jadavpur, Kolkata to hone her skills – Mukherjee was accompanied by her all-sacrificing mother who came to live with her and instill the fuel to fuel her dreams. Joining Soumyadeep Roy Poulomi Ghatak Table Tennis Academy almost 7 years ago worked like magic for Sutirtha. Under the wing of Soumyadeep Roy, who is currently the Chief National Coach, Sutirtha’s game and mentality changed radically. In fact, after 2016, Roy was the one who dragged Mukherjee out and lit the fire in her to dream of playing international tournaments at the highest level. The changes have paid off in recent years. In the 2019 Ultimate Table Tennis Championships, Sutirtha played for U-Mumba and won all six of her matches, including stunning wins over Germany’s Patrissa Solja and Taipei’s Cheng I-Ching. Mukherjee continued with her rambunctious form that helped her scale the rankings to the top 100 and, aided by her short pimple rubber and offensive play, even beat Bernadette Szocs at the 2020 ITTF World Team Qualification Tournament, who was then a world No. 19 player. Mukherjee even sealed her spot for the Tokyo Olympics by beating India’s No. 1 women’s Manika Batra at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Doha. These wins have given Sutirtha the much-needed confidence to put up a brave front at the Tokyo Games.

Sutirtha has been exposed to foreign coaches, players and international competitions, learned a lot from them and actively implemented her lessons in her game. For someone who played table tennis as it initially brought her the mementos and trophies and medals, the dream has now become much bigger and Sutirtha, also a fan of badminton and cricket, now takes her passion seriously and intends to do well in it. Fighting hardship, Sutirtha Mukherjee . revives



In 2015, Mukherjee was a strong favorite to qualify for the 2016 Rio Games – her form peaked as well. At the time, she was one of the most acclaimed players in the country and many expectations were pinned on this girl from Naihati before disaster struck. Mukherjee was banned for one year by the National Table Tennis Federation for alleged age fraud, but Mukherjee’s hopes of reaching Rio were brutally crushed, forcing her into a shell.

The feeling of being so close yet so far away is arguably one of the most excruciating things a person has to experience in their life and Mukherjee’s moment came in 2015-16 and it was a painful period for the talented paddler.

Sutirtha paused for a moment before replying and opened slowly: “It was one of the most difficult phases of my life. I couldn’t watch the TV or watch any of the games. On numerous occasions I felt like dropping everything. a very painful period for me, but luckily I had the greatest support system in the form of my parents, friends and coaches,” she recalls. Sutirtha took a deep breath and continued: “You know, at some point in that stage I decided I had to play the next Olympics and I drilled that into my head – that I will do whatever it takes to qualify for the Tokyo Games. I will do my best to get there.” Urged on by her mother who would always motivate her and pull her out of the worst kind of dips, Sutirtha says, filling her voice with gratitude: “I owe all this to my mother. She sacrificed everything for me. She is the reason I’m here today. I want to make them proud and fulfill all their dreams. The Olympics will help me a lot to improve my rankings,” says Mukherjee with conviction. Soon after, Mukherjee picked up the bat and started training again with sheer hard work and started climbing the rungs to success. From the world No. 502, Sutirtha has jumped on the list quite impressively and is now the world No. 95 and the road ahead will surely see her improve this rank in no time.

Behind the scenes of Sutirtha Mukherjee’s Tokyo tickete



Table tennis is an extremely active sport, even if the ‘miniature’ perspective can prove to be deceptive. In reality, table tennis requires just as much fitness as regular tennis or any other sport. For Sutirtha Mukherjee, a bothersome limitation was her obstacles in achieving a high level of fitness to compete with her opponents at an international level.

Recognizing this drawback, Mukherjee, along with her team of coaches led by Soumyadeep Roy, began to devise a plan to combat and shape the fitness issues ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. Mukherjee, who gets a lot of strength from her Arjuna principal, has spent the hours fitness training with Mohun Bagan’s fitness trainer Argha Mazumder and has made many pleasing improvements.