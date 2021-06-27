Wimbledon 2021: Johanna Konta out of Grand Slam due to Covid contact





Konta was in good spirits when she spoke to the media on Saturday during her pre-tournament press conference at Wimbledon Event location: All England Club dates: June 28-July 11 Coverage: Live on BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. All details here British number one Johanna Konta has been banned from Wimbledon on the eve of the tournament because one of her team has tested positive for Covid. Konta, which was sown 27th, is considered a close contact and therefore needs to isolate for 10 days. The 30-year-old would play in the first round against Czech Katerina Siniakova on Tuesday. “Our sincere condolences go to Johanna and we hope to see her in court as soon as possible,” Wimbledon tweeted. The Grand Slam starts Monday at the All England Club and returns after being canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. All players must stay at the official hotel in Westminster and are allowed to bring three people. Konta chose her fiancé, her coach Dan Smethurst and her strength and conditioning coach Gill Myburgh. Since Konta lives very close to the hotel, it is clear that she is allowed to quarantine at home. Two weeks ago, the number 31 in the world won her first WTA title in four years in Nottingham. Konta had hoped for further success at Wimbledon, where she reached the semi-finals in 2017 and the quarter-finals two years ago. During a press conference on Saturday, Konta said staying at the official hotel was a strange experience. “It’s strange driving past my house every day on the way to Wimbledon,” she said. “It’s a small price to be able to be back and play again here at Wimbledon. It’s kind of an all-inclusive cruise, it feels that way. I’ve never been on a cruise, but that’s how I imagine an all-inclusive to be an inclusive cruise.”

