India cannot rely on Hardik Pandya in Test cricket: Sa

Former Indian cricket team selector Sarandeep Singh believes that the Indian team should no longer rely on Hardik Pandya for the role of all-rounders in the test team.

According to Sarandeep Singh, the Indian cricket team should consider the likes of Shardul Thakur, Vijay Shankar or Shivam Dube for the role of the fast bowling all-rounder. Here’s what Singh in his interview with PTI:

“You can’t rely on Hardik alone anymore. You don’t know when he will be fit enough to bowl in all sizes, so someone like Shardul needs to be looked after or even Vijay Shankar or Shivam Dube are there.

Sarandeep Singh was also a little surprised that the Indian cricket team did not change the playing XI for the World Test Championship Final in Southampton, although the conditions helped the speed bowlers.

Many cricket fans believed that the Indian cricket teams’ strategy of playing with three pace bowlers and two spin bowlers played a crucial role in the final outcome of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final between India and the Blackcaps.

Hardik Pandya was the main performer in the Indian cricket teams’ latest test win on English soil

The last time the Indian cricket team won a Test match in English conditions was during the 2018 Test series between India and England. It was the third Test of the series, and Hardik Pandyas’ magic spell of 5/28 played a major role in India’s victory in that match.