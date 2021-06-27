Clemson Football Finally Caught Another Elite Commitment Jihaad Campbell





Clemson added another elite commitment on Sunday with four-star defensive end Jihaad Campbell announcing he will play for the Tigers after offers from top fixtures from coast to coast. Campbell played for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida last season after starting his high school career at Timber Creek High School in Erial, New Jersey. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound prospect is ranked as the seventh-best edge player in the country and 143rd overall recruit for 2022 in the 247Sports Composite. According to the regular 247Sports ratings, he is the 92nd best player in the country and fifth in his position. He made his decision public on Instagram about Georgia, Florida, Ohio State and Texas A&M finalists. His 32 offerings also include Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas, Oregon and South Carolina. Campbell visited Clemson on June 8 and also visited Oklahoma, Georgia and the state of Ohio this month. Hebecomes, the Tigers’ first line of defense, is committed to this recruitment cycle. His primary recruiter was defensive coordinator Brent Venables with help from defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall. “(Clemson) hasn’t sugared anything,” Campbell told 247Sports earlier this month. “Everything is pretty real. You think about Clemson and what they say about it and when you come here everything is real. Sure the facilities and stuff are real, but the culture is too. Clemson is a really great culture with players and coaches and how it all works. Campbell continued: “They would use me as an outside linebacker/defensive end. So in 3-4 situations I would be an outside linebacker. I would be a defensive end in a four man front. I would play a little cover and very versatile.” Campbell is Clemson’s eighth commitment for the 2022 class, with the Tigers currently holding the number 18 class in the country according to 247Sports. Andrew Ivins, an analyst at 247Sports, has seen Campbell compete in person and had this to say about a player rising in the recruiting rankings. “Great height. Gifted with big hands. Should keep filling the slender frame for years to come, eventually getting to 225lbs or more. A nervous pass rusher with an explosive first step that consistently takes pressure off the edge. Uses quick counter moves to get past attacking tackles, pulling them in with a slight shoulder dip or a small fake head. Don’t let many, if any, quarterbacks slip out of his reach once he’s within striking distance. Willing face-up tackler, but at his best chasing after ball carriers. He spent much of his junior season with his hand in the ground, but is expected to spend the senior season with linebacker as the staff of IMG Academy believes in his cover skills which makes sense given the way he moves in space Tweener traits may be concerning to some but his ability to go after the quarterback on some downs and fall back on others is rare and valuable. Ivins added that Campbell should grow taller and stronger if used prominently against the run, “but long limbs and playing speed give him one of the highest ceilings of any defender in the 2022 cycle.”

