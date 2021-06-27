Tennis Notre Dame Academy, golf in the running for a state title

HINGHAM — Starting late and finishing late, and along the way, Notre Dame Academy’s spring sports teams have squeezed everything they could from this season. That includes two appearances in the South Finals (tennis, lacrosse), a trip to the All-State Athletic Championships, a South Sectional Championship for the golf team, and a third-round appearance in the softball tournament.

They say it’s the ride you’ll always remember, not the final destination, and it’s undoubtedly been quite the ride for NDA this spring:

TENNIS

Springs has already turned summer, but the NDA tennis team isn’t ready to stop playing just yet. The Cougars won the Division 2 South title on Saturday and will face Winchester (16-0) at Woburn High on Monday morning for the state championship.

A 9-0 regular season got the Cougars the second seed in the Div. 2 South corner. Norton and Norwell were quickly eliminated, both in straight sets, in the opening two rounds of the tournament. Then the real fun started.

First, they defeated Duxbury 3-2 in last Thursday’s semi-final. That set up Saturday’s game with the best seeded and undefeated Foxborough. They wouldn’t remain undefeated for long, as NDA again won 3-2 to capture the South title.

Senior Alex Prudente took NDA’s only singles win against Duxbury, winning her match 6-1, 6-0. The doubles teams of Bella LaGressa/Amelia Maw and Sarah Link/Megan Ravanesi also won.

Prudente again led the way with a first basehit win against Foxborough, which is not surprising given the career she is writing. She has been playing first singles since seventh grade and has only lost one game in high school since her freshman year. Prudente has lost just three games so far this season. Also winning for NDA were the same teams in doubles in the win over Duxbury.

LACROSSE

NDA’s lacrosse team reached the Div. 1 South Final, but they were defeated by Westwood High at home 13-8 on Sunday.

Goals from Kylie Wilson and Jane Hilsabeck gave NDA a quick 2-0 lead, but Westwood was briefly stunned. They quickly changed course and were leading 5-2 after fifteen minutes and then 8-4 at halftime. Westwood coach Margot Spatola, a resident of Hingham, said lacrosse is a game of runs, and the Wolverines just needed a moment to have theirs.

They got the two quick goals, but that wasn’t going to rattle us so early in the game. We just had to settle in and start playing our game. Once we did that, things started to move our way and we got back into the game, Spatola said. We made a few small mistakes early in the game and when we fixed those gaps, things turned around.

Having a player like senior Ashley Mackin by your side can fix anything that’s wrong with a team. She scored five times in the win and led a balanced attack from Westwood that kept NDA in the attack zone for a long time.

While it wasn’t exactly the ending they were looking for, this was an incredible season for the Cougars. Despite last season’s absence due to the pandemic and the return of only four seniors, NDA finished 16-2, beating Hingham, Barnstable and Scituate to take the title match.

This season has been remarkable and I couldn’t be prouder when I think of what the four seniors (Kylie Wilson, Fiona Williams, Margaret Masuret and Berit Cedarlund) have done for this program, said NDA coach Meredith Frank McGinnis. They have set the tone for us this season. It’s June 27 and they couldn’t be checked in anymore. They couldn’t care less and represented this program better.

We have two eighth-graders and three freshmen on the roster this season, and almost everyone is coming back. Learn from this loss and growth. I’m super excited to see what’s in store for them.

One of those freshmen, Aubrey McMahon, started and then finished the score, scoring two more goals for a total of four. Wilson scored twice while Bella Taylor and Jane Hilsabeck each added one goal in the loss.

SOFTBALL

NDA entered the Div.2 South playoffs as fourth seed with a record of 12-2. They defeated East Bridgewater in the opening round 7-5 and then lost to Foxborough in the quarterfinals 5-0.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Cougars were in action this weekend as part of the All-State Championships at Norwell High School.

Plymouth’s Paige Joyce was 12th in the mile with a time of 5:09.94.

Joyce also teamed up with her twin sister Lauren, Olivia Mucci and Emma Kates in the 4×800 meter relay. They placed 20th with their time of 10:16.82.

GOLF

The Cougars are also having a great year on the golf links. They qualified for the state championship game after winning the South Sectionals last Monday at Ridder Farm Golf Club in East Bridgewater. The state championship is Tuesday at the Black Swan Country Club in Georgetown.

Jacqueline Cingel led the way with an 80 in the section qualifier and finished second on the overall list to Hinghams Piper Jordan. Jillian Johnson and Elle de Andrade each shot 85 for NDA, while Anna LaCicero had a 92. As a team, NDA shot a combined score of 342. Duxbury was second and Hingham was third in the team competition.

