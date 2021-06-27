Canadiens-Lightning in Stanley Cup Final – The Denver Post

TAMPA, Fla. – Brian Engblom sat in the bottom bowl of Amalie Arena with the Tampa Bay Lightnings two Stanley Cup banners to his right and the team looking for a third skater on the ice in front of him.

Looking back on his days playing for the Canadiens and winning the Stanley Cup in the late 1970s, the Tampa Bays TV analyst sees the Lightning taking on a championship culture, much like Montreal has for nearly a century.

They already have them, Engblom said on Sunday. You should win everything, and creating such an environment is difficult and takes time, but they are already there.

The Lightning will take on the Canadiens in the Stanley Cup Final starting Monday, a series that pits the defending champion against the NHL’s most decorated franchise. Tampa Bay is going for a third title since the game started in 1993, the last year the Canadiens – or any team from Canada – won the Cup, making this a matchup of old-school winners against a modern-hockey model of success.

A lot of people have to do a lot of good work to build a good organization, said Lightning director Julien BriseBois, who broke his teeth with the Canadiens. Both organizations have really strong ownership, passionate fans, good coaching, strong support staff and ultimately really good players, which is why they would face each other in the Stanley Cup final this year.

Montreal wants to hang a 25th Cup banner in the rafters of Bell Center with a team that has many similarities to the Tampa Bays 2015 group. That was the last time these teams met in a playoff series, and it was in the second round.

The Lightning are now a gray group with a handful of heartbreaking losses and the bubble triumph of 2020 in the rearview mirror.

It took a lot to get here: the heartbreak in 2015 to go all the way to the finals and lose and then 2016 went to Game 7 against Pitt, who lost, 2018 against Barry Trotz (and the Washington Capitals) – he beat us in Game 7 in this building, Columbus’ heartbreak in 2019, said coach Jon Cooper. They were all building blocks to get here.

Until this unlikely run led by goalkeeper Carey Price, the Canadiens hadn’t won a round since losing to the Lightning six years ago. Qualifying just twice for the playoffs in the past five seasons has generated a lot of sales, so this young Montreal team mirrors Tampa Bay teams from the recent past.

And the Lightning have learned over time how the lessons learned from losing can be turned into winning.

For us, we’ve been in a lot of these series now, said veteran Alex Killorn. When you go through that, you learn a lot. You learn how to be equal in series. You have to realize that things don’t always go the way you want. You might get a bad call, this can happen, that can happen. And I think the older you get, you may have more experience.

BriseBois’ experience in the Montreal organization as a young executive helped make the Lightning a perennial competitor. With an office next door to Hall of Famer Jean Beliveau, BriseBois said he learned a lot more than I contributed and absorbed generations of Habs success.

After years of working under Tampa Bay GM Steve Yzerman, Brisebois took over in 2018. Their combined knowledge of the Canadiens and Detroit Red Wings became the blueprint in a much more non-traditional Florida market.

The Lightnings 66 playoff and 333 regular season wins since 2015 are the most in the NHL to that time.

It’s hard to keep everyone these days once you’ve won, said Luke Richardson, a one-time Tampa Bay defender who fills in as Canadiens coach while Dominique Ducharme is in isolation for at least the first two games of the final. Contracts are going up and you are in an age of salary caps. But somehow they did. And it’s a close-knit team. And it’s not just any one-year team. They are a solid team built to win for a while.

Montreal was not expected to win this quickly, although this is the kind of postseason envisioned by GM Marc Bergevin when he traded for defender Shea Weber in 2016. The Canadiens may be ahead of schedule, just like the Lightning were when they lost to Chicago in 2015. Final, but it took some fiddling from management to get to this point.

He did a lot of good stuff, filling some gaps for us this off-season, and it’s now paying off, Weber said. There have been some hard times, there have been some good times, but it’s part of the journey and part of the story. It’s been a good ride so far and I hope to continue it here.

While Montreal looks to end the organization and drought of Canada’s 28-year-old Cup, the Lightning is looking to join the 2016 and 2017 Pittsburgh Penguins as the only back-to-back champions since the salary cap began in 2005. title before the cap went in place, which Engblom says is part of the process of developing a winning franchise.

You have to win somewhere along the way to really get people interested in a fairly new franchise, he said. That’s the part you can’t compare. Montreals has been around for 100 years, so that’s the huge difference. It takes time.

With Cooper coaching, Andrei Vasilevskiy goaltending, Steven Stamkos leading the way, Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov producing and Victor Hedman controlling games, it is now time for the Lightning to cement their place as hockey gold standard. They are four wins away.

We know what is expected of us and each other’s roles, and we expect a lot from each other, Hedman said. We hold ourselves accountable, and that has been proven to work so far. Another hurdle before one of these teams hoist the cup. But were super excited to be back here again.

Wawrow reported from Montreal.