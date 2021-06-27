Colin Ming Memorial Golf Camp Begins July 1 – News Room Guyana





The Guyana Golf Association and NexGen Golf Academy are hosting a ‘Golf Summer Camp’ at the Woolford Avenue facility for new players of all ages from July 1-17, also giving experienced players the opportunity to hone their skills. It is hoped that this will provide the Guyana Golf Association with the foundation for the selection of players to begin building a national team that will represent the country at upcoming events, the Guyana Golf Association and NexGen Golf Academy said. This is the second annual golf camp and it will be dedicated to the former Academy coach and sponsor, the late Colin Ming. Ming was an avid promoter of sports for young children and a dedicated coach who had the dream of producing a PGA golfer from these shores. Samuel Ming said: This is something my father loved to be a part of and we wish the Academy the best of luck and will support them as they work to fulfill his dream. Last July, Colin Ming and Neil Jones donated hundreds of junior golf clubs to Aleem Hussain, fellow Queens College alumni, to ensure children would have access to equipment to learn the sport. That was one of the reasons golf has grown so strongly, as it has led to the implementation of the sport in 51 schools to date (with a further 50 coming in August) and more than 5,000 students have access to the game in less than 12 months, the Guyana Golf Association and the NexGen Golf Academy said in the statement. The Golf Camp is co-sponsored by Assuria Schadeverzekeringen; Copa Airlines; Blue Waters of Life; Trophy booth; ANSA McAL; Tools Persaud; Kanuku suite and apartments; Kanuku tours; Angel Seafood Restaurant and Bar; Sunshine snacks; Ram and McRae; Puran Brothers; Crown mining; Panko steel construction; OES; H. Nauth and sons; AR printer; Bissessar Shipping Company; CS World Freight and Logistics; Sterling products; Caliper drones; PasCargo; New trend car; Maraiko Bay Resorts; Shafura Hussain Foundation; and NexGen Global Group. These companies are among the major sponsors of Golf in Guyana and will help donate prizes and trophies, and provide 25 free places for underprivileged children. This will continue the tradition started earlier this year by Christopher Ram (Ram and McRae) and Ramesh Dookhoo (Banks DIH) when they partnered with the Academy to offer free classes to underprivileged children, the statement said. All clubs and balls, along with daily water and a snack, are provided by the Academy. Warm-up exercises are conducted by coach Miguel Wong, who along with members of the Titans Table Tennis Club and the Guyana National Team will also provide free table tennis lessons for the children. The statement read: Registration for the program, which has a nominal cost of $8,000, will end June 30ththis. Classes are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 4-6pm and on Saturday July 17ththis will be the skills competition and graduation where each participant will receive a certificate, a goody bag and top players will receive medals and trophies. In addition, there is an air show with drones/model airplanes; Demonstration by the Archery team; Demonstrations by The Titans Table Tennis Club during week two for the kids to participate in; and all parents also have a chance to win Putt to Win prizes. To top it off, there is an Ice Day provided by Sterling Products. Coaches for the camp include Guyana Golf Association President Aleem Hussain, Christine Sukhram (nine-time Guyana Women’s Champion), Dr. Joaan Deo (two-time Guyana Open and Suriname Ladies Champion) and Miguel Wong (Guyana’s highest-ranked male table tennis player and German League Pro player). Golf is one of the few sports that is fully COVID-19 compliant and all guidelines are followed, the statement concluded.

