Sports
Kyle Busch ends Hendrick win streak at Pocono despite car stuck in 4th gear with no clutch
LONG POND, Dad. – Kyle Busch came through in the clutch. Even if he raced without one.
Busch interrupted Hendrick Motorsports’ winning streak and denied the organization a chance at NASCAR history when he raced to his second Cup win of the season at Pocono Raceway on Sunday.
Busch took a broken Toyota to Victory Lane.
Busch, second in Saturday’s Pocono opening race, ran into trouble early on when a transmission leak left the car stuck in fourth gear. He needed help from a Joe Gibbs Racing crew member, who slipped through the passenger-side window during a pit stop and tried to pry the stick back into gear.
“I need a push cart to get to Victory Lane because I don’t have a clutch,” Busch said on the radio.
Busch got loose early on and sang “Fly Like an Eagle” over the radio for a few bars. His 59th career cup win will go down in history as one of Busch’s biggest hits. NASCAR’s career wins all series leader has 100 in Xfinity and 61 in trucks.
The 3-mile tri-oval caused extensive fuel damage, and William Byron and Denny Hamlin saw their checkered flag shot disappear in the final five laps when they ran out of fuel.
“Sometimes these races are not always won by the fastest car,” said Busch.
Hamlin dropped to 14th place.
“The fuel economy has given us the last two weeks,” Hamlin said. “We can’t see the checkered right now.”
Kyle Larson, whose last lap flat tire cost him a win on Saturday, was second to Hendrick Motorsports. Hendrick had won six consecutive Cup races, including Alex Bowman’s win on Saturday in the first race of Pocono’s doubleheader.
Hendrick tried to become the first team since the modern era of NASCAR began in 1972, winning seven races in a row.
“It seemed like every point of the race, everything that happened in the race, nothing was going my way,” Larson said. “Restart, just guys confused for me, I got shook out of the groove, bad job choices on my part, everything didn’t go the way I wanted.”
Bowman started the streak in May in Dover, and Chase Elliott followed in Texas the following week. Larson went on to win three straight points in Charlotte, Sonoma and last week in Nashville — and won the $1 million All-Star Race for a total of four wins — all while Hendrick Motorsports became the winning organization in NASCAR history.
Brad Keselowski was third on Sunday, Kevin Harvick was fourth and Bubba Wallace was fifth in his best finish of the season for Michael Jordan’s 23IX team.
URBAN YOUTH
Larson met 40 students from the Urban Youth Racing School and announced plans to compete in the school’s karting race in August in Philadelphia.
The Philly-based program that creates opportunities in minority racing developed a deeper relationship with Larson after he was suspended last season for using a slur at an iRacing event. Larson often calls or zooms with the students, and he bought the racing simulators at school.
“Just having that relationship where they can pick up the phone and call me if they have questions about iRacing or something like that is pretty neat,” Larson said. “It’s a closer friendship, a relationship with them. I think they all look up to me, and I think it’s great to be there for them when they need me.”
NASCAR made a $70,000 donation to the school on Sunday.
UYRS founder Anthony Martin said Larson and other NASCAR drivers will compete in a kart Grand Prix near the school’s Philly site on Aug. 7.
“A lot of our students have never been to a race before, so to see it up close, be a part of it, smell the gas, hear the sounds is really important,” said Martin. being here is very different from seeing it on television.”
NEXT ONE
On July 4, NASCAR will race at Road America in rural Wisconsin, one of the new roadcourse events on the schedule for 2021.
