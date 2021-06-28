Labuschagne withdrew from T20 after COVID-19 fear





Marnus Labuschagne was withdrawn from Glamorgan’s T20 Blast match with Middlesex overnight after his Australian teammate Nick Selman tested positive for coronavirus. Brisbane batsman Selman, who earned the Queensland Youth Representative award in both cricket and Australian rules, will have to spend 10 days in self-isolation, Glamorgan announced on Sunday. Some of Australia’s top cricketers gathered on the Gold Coast this weekend to chart the next 12 months, and the whiteball squad flies to the West Indies today. A look at the problems of the middle order facing the head of the Australian #T20WorldCup: https://t.co/eGaBt8ytoT pic.twitter.com/GeVj4t95wW — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 27, 2021 The Welsh County identified their other Australians, Labuschagne and Michael Neser, as potential close contacts and took the precaution of removing them from Sunday’s matchday roster in the T20 County competition. Without their Aussie contingent, Glamorgan fell to a seven-wicket thrashing at the hands of Middlesex, with Western Australia-bright batsman Stevie Eskinazi scoring an unbeaten 91 from 56 balls. Glamorgan had posted 8-170, a target chasing Middlesex with 14 balls left. Glamorgan’s Covid concerns as the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed that ICC match referee Phil Whitticase had tested positive for the virus after his draft service in the England-Sri Lanka T20 series. Whitticase, who was reportedly “well and asymptomatic”, will now endure a 10-day isolation period. While no players from England or Sri Lanka were considered close contacts, seven other members of the match officials and anti-corruption teams were, including five members who will lead the first ODI in Durham on Tuesday. The officials involved will be in isolation until July 7, while administrators are now looking for an alternative team on duty to ensure the game can go ahead as planned. In other T20 Blast matches, Sydney Sixers Ben Dwarshuis claimed 2-23 for Worcestershire in their big win over Leicestershire. Josh Inglis scored 21 out of 13 at the top of the standings, but Leicestershire scored just 7-156 with Dwarshuis key in the death overs. Worcester’s batters then chased it down for the loss of just three wickets. And Travis Head only had to deal with two balls before the rain forced a washout in Sussex’s match against Surrey at Hove, with Head not finishing one.







