Buckeyes in a waiting game





The Ohio state soccer team is now in a waiting pattern when it comes to top recruit JT Tuimoloau’s decision after visiting both Ohio and Oregon state. The Ohio state football program can do nothing more. They made their pitch and hosted their visit at JT Tuimoloau. They feel good about what they said and what they did to get him to commit to play in Columbus. All the Buckeyes have to do is wait. After Tuimoloau canceled his visit to Alabama, it appears that it has come to the state of Oregon and Ohio. Ohio State feels confident, as they should, but Oregon has some things they can sell that Ohio State can’t. Perhaps the greatest of those things is that Oregon is much closer to home. Tuimoloau is close to his family. His parents were unenthusiastic about the possibility that Tuimoloau could play far from home. He’s from Washington, so Oregon is obviously much closer. Oregon also has Kayvon Thibodeaux. He just might be the first overall pick in next year’s NFL Draft. Having such a talent on the team in the same position as Tuimoloau can be a big selling point. It shows that Oregon is developing its players well. But if you want a program with a track record of developing defensive purposes, look no further than the state of Ohio. They have both Bosa brothers and Chase Young to point to. They were all really good college players and are already excellent professional players. We all have to wait and see what Tuimoloau decides to do. He has the situation under control now and should make a decision relatively quickly. I’d be shocked if he didn’t decide before July so he can enroll and get things going with whatever program he chooses.

