Storylines on the road to the Stanley Cup final

In a regular season as unprecedented as 2020-21, it should come as no surprise that the playoffs are as unpredictable as ever. With a new postseason format built out of necessity and teams taking on familiar foes for the first two rounds, then taking on franchises they haven’t seen on the ice in months, if not years, there was plenty of room to play from. make everything happen.

Now, as we prepare for the 2021 Stanley Cup Final, we have the two teams facing each other. The first is the defending champion, the Tampa Bay Lightning, who fought their way back to the finals for the second straight season. Despite having some tough opponents along the way, their return wasn’t exactly unexpected, but it’s always a surprise when a team can make it this far in successive seasons.

As the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning did what few teams have done in the past, returning to the finals in consecutive seasons. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Up against Tampa Bay are the Montreal Canadiens, a team largely left for dead heading into the postseason. With the 18th best record at the end of the regular season, few expected them to make it through round 1, let alone all the way to the finals. But with fantastic play at all ends of the ice, the Canadiens followed in the footsteps of the 2017 Nashville Predators 2017 who fought their way to the final despite being the last team to qualify for the postseason.

As a rival to the Atlantic Division in the Eastern Conference, this game in the Stanley Cup final would normally be impossible. However, given it’s 2021, it only makes sense that we’d end up with an impossible match-up filled with storylines and discussion points.

Canadiens and Lightning bet a lot on goalkeeping

The first topic on everyone’s mind is goaltending, as the netminders facing each other are two of the biggest names in the sport. For Montreal, you have Carey Price, who has reached his first Final in his illustrious 14-year career. On the other side of the ice is Andrei Vasilevskiy, who is arguably the best goalkeeper in the world right now.

Between these two goalkeepers you can determine the last decade plus of the position. From about the start of the 2010 to 2017 season, Price was seen as one of the best players in the NHL, regardless of position. He was a dominant force in the net, routinely posting save rates in excess of 0.925 over the course of a full season.

In the 2014-15 season, Carey Price delivered one of the best regular-season goalkeeping performances in years, and he went on to win the Vezina and Hart Trophy as the NHL’s Most Valuable Player. (Amy Irvin / The hockey writers)

Around the time Price’s play was waning slightly due to injuries and overuse, Vasilevskiy came on the scene. In the past four seasons, the Russian goalkeeper has been almost unstoppable nominated four times for the Vezina and win the prize once. His post-season play was also great as he helped carry the Lightning to the 2020 Stanley Cup.

While these two players are impressive in their own right, they do spark an interesting conversation about the value of goalkeeping. Look, Price is the highest paid goalkeeper in the NHL with a cap hit of $10.5 million, where Vasilevskiy is the third highest paid with a $9.5 million cap hit.

With so much of their cap attached to goalkeeping, many expected this to serve as an anchor for their respective franchises. As of now, however, these goalkeepers have reigned supreme, showing that you can still build a top franchise on the back of an exceptional goalkeeper.

Lightning Power Play vs Canadians Penalty Kill

Another fascinating topic in this series is how to play special teams. For the Lightning, the power play was the area where they separated from the rest of the competition. Over the postseason, they converted a clip of almost 38 percent, who contributed 20 contributed of their 58 total goals, or about a third of their offenses.

With the return of Nikita Kucherov to their roster, Lightnings powerplay rose to new heights and was a key factor in the teams return to the Stanley Cup final. (Amy Irvin / The hockey writers)

On the penalty kill, however, will be the equally dominant Canadiens, who have put in an incredible performance this post season. In 46 shorthand chances, Montreal has conceded just three goals, giving them a mind-boggling 93.5 penalty points. Perhaps even more impressive is the fact that they have scored four short-handed goals, meaning their unit is plus-1 while being shorthanded in 17 games.

With all this in mind, it should come as no surprise that special teams will be a defining factor in this series. If the Canadiens can keep up with their solid penalty kill, it will severely limit the Lightnings’ scoring potential. On the other hand, if Tampa Bay can continue to produce on the man advantage, it would force Montreal to chase games from behind, which they have managed to limit in recent series.

How full will stadiums be?

Now that life is starting to return to normal, hockey fans have been allowed back into their respective home stadiums. In the Stanley Cup semifinals, teams across the United States played to packed houses, with fan noise helping to recreate the atmosphere of playoff hockey.

In Canada, however, the stadiums were less crowded. Although fans were allowed to return, their numbers were smaller than in the United States. For example, the Lightnings home stadium allowed more than 70 percent capacity in their games since round 2. allowed about 3,500 fans.

However, this lack of fans didn’t seem to hurt the Canadiens in the semi-finals. They won two out of three games at home against the Vegas Golden Knights, nor were they intimidated by their opponents’ overcrowded barn, winning two out of three in their noisy stadium.

However, the Stanley Cup final is always a different beast. This is the first time we will experience it with limited capacity, which will be new and different from what we see saw in the bubble without fans. Things will be strange to say the least and it could have an effect on the series.

Exciting Stanley Cup final for the hockey world

However the series unfolds, the 2021 Stanley Cup final will be exciting for the NHL. Just getting to the end of this season is an achievement in itself, especially when you look back on some of the uncertainty surrounding its start in January. But the league, players, coaches, stadiums and fans have all found a way to make it happen, which in itself is an impressive feat.