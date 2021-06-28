Youngest Athletes to Participate in the Olympics



At age 11, Syrian table tennis player, Hend Zaza became the youngest athlete to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Hend Zaza qualified for the upcoming summer games as she won four out of five matches at the West Asian Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Jordan at the end of February, en route to the title in women's singles. Closer to home, wrestler Sonam Malik became the youngest Indian female wrestler to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics as the country captured two quota places in the qualifiers for the Asian Olympics in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Also read: Three years after battling paralysis, wrestler Sonam Malik is poised for glory at the Tokyo Olympics As the Olympics draw closer, here's a look back at some of the athletes who made history during the Olympics, even in their teens and pre-teens. Tara Lipinskic Dominique Moceanuc The team was popular as The Magnificent Seven. The youngest member of the team was Dominique Moceanu, who was just 14 at the time. The gold medal made Dominique Moceanu the youngest athlete to win gold in women's gymnastics. Marjorie Gestring Nepalese swimming sensation Gaurika Singh competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics, aged just 13 years and 255 days. She was the youngest athlete to compete in the Games. Gaurika Singh won her heat in the 100m backstroke before missing the semifinals. At the 2019 South Asian Games, Gaurika Singh took four golds, two silvers and one bronze. For her consistent show in the pool, Gaurika Singh was named in Forbes magazine's 30 Under 30 Asia list for 2021. Also read: The sport in which India is likely to win its first ever Olympic medal















