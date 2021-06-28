Michigan State Football’s quarterback room is set up nicely for the long haul





Katin Houser made Jay Johnson and Mel Tucker very happy coaches on Sunday. Michigan State football landed their Plan A target after AJ Duffy’s commitment to Florida State and the Spartan coaches had to work hard to get him out of Boise State. The four-star prospect climbed to the top of Michigan State quarterback for the 2022 class after Duffy committed to the Seminoles and joined Nicco Marchiol at the top. This comes one class after the landing of Hamp Fay, who was a top quarterback target of the new staff despite not being the highest rated. Many believe he was rated so low because he suffered an injury in high school and didn’t have much film. However, Fay’s commitment was high on the staff and it looked like he would push Payton Thorne, Theo Day or Noah Kim for the runway in 2021 – that was before Thorne’s breakthrough at the end of the 2020 season and the transfer of Anthony Russo . Michigan State Football’s QB Outlook Thorne now seems to be the favorite to win the runway and if his performances against Penn State and Ohio State were not a fluke, Michigan State could have a starter for 2-3 years. Even if Russo proves to be the best option this season, Thorne, Fay, Houser and Kim would be competing for the runway next year. A quarterback room with Fay, Houser, Thorne and Kim is light years better than what Michigan State had in 2020 and this sets the Spartans up for the long haul. Michigan State has multiple legitimate starting quarterbacks on its roster for 2021 and for the foreseeable future. And then you have to look at the 2023 class where five-star Dante Moore could be on the table, but there are also some elite options that have shown interest in the state of Michigan. Johnson has decorated his quarterback room nicely for the future, and it’s a refreshing feeling.

