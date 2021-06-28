Sports
A whirlwind year for Matt Curley
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) – Last year was a former Clarkson hockey star, native of Madrid and former Alaska-Anchorage men’s hockey coach Matt Curley, whom he will not soon forget. From COVID-19 canceling Seawolves’ 2020-21 season, to the school putting the men’s hockey program on the chopping block.
Last summer, the University of Alaska Anchorage announced it was ending its men’s hockey program.
After the announcement, fundraising began to save the hockey program, but the head coach and Madrid-born Matt Curley found themselves in a precarious situation.
While there’s a chance the program will be saved, Curley decided to resign last week, ending his 3-year stint as leader of the Seawolves program.
Yeah, you know Rob, it’s hard. We’ve spent the last 3 years, myself, my staff, really trying to build that up and make it worth something. You know, to put that time, effort and energy into something and see it, I think, falls a little short, it’s a big blow personally and professionally, Curley said.
Curley says there were a number of reasons for his decision, including the lack of an ice rink and competition for the Seawolves, but says his main priority was to look after the interests of both him and his family.
If it’s been 15 years and I’m a young kid just starting out and doing my thing, I might stay a little longer. But as these days and months, weeks went by and we got to this point, boy, we still have some small ways to go and there are a number of other external factors that come into play, Curley said.
While the wins were hard to come by in his tenure with the Seawolves, Curley says there are some things he was proud of during his time at Alaska Anchorage.
I am very proud of the children we had that we were able to move on. We had some of our recruits come to some great schools across the country that we were very proud of. We had other guys the chance to play pro. We were able to make some progress just in terms of our fans, and we were excited about what we were doing there. So those are the things you can’t measure in numbers, so to speak, that you’re really proud of, Curley said.
Curley says that while it wasn’t an ideal end to his tenure with the Seawolves, there are some things he can take away from the experience.
I’m a big fan of the saying that adversity doesn’t build character, it reveals it. I’ve gotten some curveballs for my career, and I can tell you that the past 12 to 18 months has been a whirlwind of things I never expected as a hockey coach, but that said, you know, any experience is good, said Curley .
Curleys next stop will be with USHL’s Des Moines Buccaneers, where he was named head coach this week.
I’m hopeful that, you know, this opportunity that’s been given to me to prove to myself that I can do a good job as a head coach and that I’m worth more than what we might have done in Anchorage and maybe from there get the chance to do some more a crack at the collegiate game or you may know how to go that professional route, Curley said.
While Curley is a great teacher and leader of young men on the ice, he is an excellent person who should thrive in his new role with the Buccaneers.
In Sunday afternoon baseball of the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds, the Watertown Rapids were looking to break their two-game loss streak when they hosted Mohawk Valley.
In the top of the first inning, Mohawk Valley takes the early lead when Tyler Cannon grounded into a double play. Daniel Burnett scores and makes it 1-0 to Diamond Dawgs.
At the bottom of the first, the Rapids tie it as Ryan Strollo grounded out to 1st. Dylan Broderick checks in and evens the game at 1 after 1 inning.
On top of 2nd, Rapids starter Kyle Caringi in a jam, but he gets Cedric Rose swinging down. However, Mohawk Valley wins this game 14-10.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.
