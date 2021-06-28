Yeelanna takes second win against Tumby Bay in table tennis | Port Lincoln Times





GREAT FLINDERS TABLE TENNIS DOUBLE PLAY: Yallunda Flats Tony Bellinger lunges for a shot, watched by partner Thomas Cabot and Karkoo’s Kay Baines and Linnea Mead. Photo: included Yeelanna 16 (56) beats Tumby Bay 8 (32) Yeelanna scored their second win of the season when they hosted Tumby Bay in Yeelanna. Both teams were missing players and could only play eight players per team. Yeelanna started strong taking the first round from singles 7 (21) to Tumby 1 (7). The first round of the doubles was very even, with Yeelanna 2 (10) beating Tumby Bay 2 (7). The second round of singles was much closer, Yeelanna won 5 (17) over Tumby 3 (10), while the final doubles round was even with 2 (8) each. For Yeelanna, Greg Hurrell and Isiah Nield were the best with 4 wins each, with Russell Fordham, Tony Sparks and Demi Clements all winning three. Malvern Telfer and Tristan Carr were the best for Tumby with three wins each. The closest basehit of the evening was won by Luke McLachlan of Yeelanna 6-1, 11-5, 11-2, 9-11, 11-6 vs. Ken Roediger of Tumby Bay. In doubles, Tumby players Richard Hennell and Ken Roediger defeated Russell Fordham and Luke McLachlan 11-9, 3-11, 10-12, 11-9, 11-7. Karkoo 16 (64) beats Yallunda Flat 14 (52) Karkoo narrowly beat Yallunda Flat at home. Karkoo took a small lead in the first round of singles winning 6 (23) from Yallunda Flat 4 (15) and this was to prove the difference on the night. Yallunda Flat came back in the first round of the doubles and took it 3 (10) to Karkoo 2 (10). Karkoo was again too strong in the second round of the singles, winning it 6 (23) against Yallunda Flat 4 (17). Although Yallunda Flat again won the double round 3 (10) to 2 (8), it was not enough to win the night. Before Karkoo, Darren Atkins and Linnea Mead won all four, with Neil Carr and Kay Baines next with three wins. Tom Baldiserra and Lisa Fitzgerald won four for Yallunda Flat, with Alex Jaeger and Jared Bates scoring three wins each. Neil Carr of Karkoo won 11-8, 10-12, 11-4, 8-11, 11-3 against Isaac Telfer of Yallunda Flat. Tom Baldiserra won an exciting match against Vicki Mundy 11-2, 6-11, 12-14, 11-7, 11-9. Alex Jaeger and Jared Bates together defeated Karkoo’s Michael Meaney and Malcolm Hancock 11-4, 12-10, 9-11, 1-11, 11-9. Cummins 27 (82) beats Wanilla 3 (27) Cummins playing at home scored a big win over Wanilla to strangle the top spot. Wanilla could only win one match in the first round of singles and then won two in the second round. Cummins was successful in all doubles matches in both rounds. All played well for Cummins, while Oscar Strauss, Isaac Traeger and Gavin Traeger scored the only singles wins for Wanilla. Cummins’ Ross Kerr had a close battle with Jim Casanova, winning 13-11, 7-11, 6-11, 11-6, 11-9. Wanilla’s Gavin Traeger played two exciting games, losing 5-11, 11-5, 11-7, 7-11, 12-10 to Darryl Holley before switching the tables on Vince Diment 7-11, 11-6, 11-8 , 11-5. In doubles, Lester Barnes and Jarrad Hill combined for Cummins to beat Jonathon Story and Kym Wright 11-8, 11-7, 10-12, 11-9.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos