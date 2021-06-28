Sports
“What’s his problem?” – Shaw lashes out at Mourinho after former Man Utd boss criticized England defender
The Red Devils fullback admits that he initially found the criticism heavy, but now he can laugh about it
Luke Shaw has criticized Jose Mourinho, saying the former Manchester United boss is obsessed after launching another attack on the England defender.
Shaw had a difficult relationship with Mourinho during his time at Old Trafford, with the Portuguese regularly picking the former Southampton player out for criticism.
Mourinho, who was sacked as Manchester United boss in December 2018, chose to repeat his attack on Shaw in his role as a radio pundit during Euro 2020, but the 25-year-old hit back.
Editor’s Choice
What did Shaw say?
Looking back on England’s 1-0 win against the Czech Republic last week, Mourinho described Shaws’ play as dramatically bad.
When told about Mourinhos’ latest barb, Shaw said. I do not understand. I don’t know why he still goes on and wants to point at me.
I don’t feel like the set pieces were as bad as he said. I could have done one in the second half, a corner, which didn’t get over the first man. But that was one in three. The other two or three, I don’t think, were as dramatically bad as he says.
Look, he has to do his job. I’m used to him saying negative things about me, so I’ll just skip it.
His voice is clearly very big. He likes to talk a lot about me, as everyone has seen lately. But his voice is his own. He can say whatever he wants, I’ll focus on myself. I play the set pieces at United, so it wasn’t like I wasn’t ready.
There’s no hiding that we didn’t get any further
Shaw also talked about his time with Mourinho at Old Trafford, admitting he did everything he could to try and get his managers’ good books on, but to no avail.
He likes some players, he doesn’t like others, added the 25-year-old, who is expected to keep his place on the England side for Tuesday’s last 16 draw against Germany.
I fell into the category where he didn’t like me. I tried as hard as I could to get back into his side, but it never worked, no matter what I did. There’s no hiding that we didn’t get any further.
I think he was a brilliant manager, but you know, the past is the past. It’s time to move on. I try to move on, but it’s clear he can’t. He talks about me all the time, which I find rather odd. Even some of the lad lad [here] have said what is his problem? and why does he keep talking?
Hopefully he can make peace with that and stop worrying about me. Obviously I’m in his head a lot and he thinks about me a lot. I don’t think any of you realize how many years I’ve had with him and how bad how [the criticism] was then. What he says now is nothing compared to how it used to be.
I find it easy to ignore him now and even laugh about it. But it’s better to just ignore it. I knew if the time came I could survive it and I did. I can now just focus on getting better and improving.
