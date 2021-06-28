Windang rocks Hockey Dad in Queensland hotel quarantine | Illawarra Mercury





news, latest news, Windang surf-rock duo Hockey Dad is now in a forced 14-day hotel quarantine period due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Early Saturday night in Brisbane, the band had just finished their first set of three rescheduled performances at Fortitude Music Hall. Guitarist/vocalist Zach Stephenson and drummer Billy Fleming were about to walk out for an encore and received a “tap on the shoulder”. Read more: From Windang to the World: Hockey Dad’s Story “Sorry guys, you guys have to stop now and go into isolation”, they were told by their tour manager, on the advice of Queensland Health. There was no encore and the show scheduled for later in the evening and Sunday’s show was also postponed. Hockey Papa is now in a mandatory 14-day quarantine period at the hotel. After traveling from Wollongong to Brisbane on Wednesday, ahead of the June 24 statement that the Greater Sydney region was classified as a hotspot, the band say they were tested for COVID-19 on arrival and self-isolated until they tested negative. got results. The duo also said they did not expect an updated restriction at 6 p.m. on Saturday, going back to the Greater Sydney region’s hotspot classification through June 21. “The hardest thing for me was being so high off the show and falling back to such a low in an instant,” Fleming said. “We felt great walking off the stage. We really felt like we had put down something special. Despite all the odds, we finally played these shows after more than a year of delay.” When the audience started screaming that we were back had to jump for an encore, we were slapped on the shoulder and escorted off the stage to receive the bad news.” Stephenson said the past week prior to these shows was “probably the most stressful time in my touring history with this band “I want to thank our entire crew and everyone at the FMH for their support and understanding during this time,” he said. “The biggest thanks go to our fans who bought tickets and held them for over a year and more always stay with us in these times. Read more: What the COVID-10 Public Health Order Means You Can and Can’t Do “Thank you also to the entire Australian music community for your support.” New dates for the remaining Fortitude Valley Music Hall shows in Brisbane to be announced shortly. The band has a regional tour of Australia scheduled to kick off in August. Hockey Dad fans can fix their live by tuning into triple j’s Live At The Wireless Mondays from 8pm. The Triple J’s live music team has been recording the band’s performance at Melbourne’s Forum Theater from April this year. We depend on subscription revenues to support our journalism. If you are able, please register here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nxytTGiVvgkfKtUJaBBBHD/a58463b2-6da5-4503-9da5-db23f98eb59e.png/r0_28_546_336_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg







