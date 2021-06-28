Tiger best Lions in Port Lincoln table tennis | Port Lincoln Times

PORT LINCOLN TABLE TENNIS

Before we get into the results, let’s take a look at the association’s website, as club cult figure Darren Atkins has gone to great lengths this season to keep the site updated and updated. For all current scores and news, go to pltta.com.au.

Tigers 6 (27) beats Lions 6 (22)

In a battle for the king of the jungle, Tigers won the night by counting back on sets. Of the four games of five sets, Lions won three, which ultimately sealed the evening.

Lions’ Mick Poole won a huge come from behind five-setter over Lesley Kolega in his first season since 1997 with 22-24, 3-11, 11-9, 11-8, 11-9.

Kolega was on the wrong side of another five-set game and went to Lions’ Cheryl King who went on to win 7-11, 12-10, 5-11, 11-9-11-8.

Although his team failed to take the win, Lions’ Nathan Fong defeated previously undefeated Shane Stockham in four sets in four sets, 4-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-9.

The best for Lions was that Fungy won three of four and for Tigers, superstar Max Willaims won three of his four games.

Dodgers 7 (23) beats Croppos 5 (20)

Croppos were without their priest John Folkman, but in his absence his very close mate Lester Barnes filled in for him and cleared his two singles, the better one against Darren Atkins with a five-set win 5-11, 12-10, 12- 10, 6-11, 11-8.

Munkz had his chances and was able to finish in straight sets, but the reluctant Lester showed who was still boss.

Dodgers old buddy Brenton Stagg was delighted with his efforts tonight, leaving the stadium soon after his last game and taking to the socials to brag that he won three of his four games, culminating in a win over Jarrad Elson 8- 11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-6.

Best for Dodgers were Darren, Staggy and Slav Kolega who won three of their four. Best for Croppos was that Lester and Angelika Sederstrom won two out of four.

Gladiators 10 (31) defeats Panthers 2 (14)

In an absolute carnage, the undefeated and stacked gladiators side tore the poor Panthers side a new one.

Long story short, Dan Challinger was the only panther to take a win for his match beating both of his singles over Whyalla open ladies singles, runner-up Serena Fong and the used car salesman and much improved Russell Fordham.

The best thing for Gladiators was the entire team, and for the 2019 premieres, it was the author who took his team’s two wins.

Nothing needed to be said about this draw but to get rid of it and for the Panthers to win more games next week to stay competitive.

SINGLES: Antoinette Vidovich faces James Siviour in the first round of singles. Photo: included

Croppos 6 (24) 440 final Dodgers 6 (24) 422

The closest bond of the entire season culminated in Croppos sneaking home through a bee’s whisker. A points countback was needed to split the teams as they were tied in matches and sets.

Dodgers welcomed Ryan Harris to their side, who has not played in at least 15 years. He went surprisingly well by winning three of his four games and there was a performance by Baz the Destroyer who wasn’t afraid to tell everyone that he had cleared all four of his games tonight.

Baz Hancock’s biggest win was over a determined Ralph Sandford in a five-set heeling marathon, with Baz winning 11-8, 5-11, 11-3, 10-12, 12-10.

Croppos Pat Hurrell played a classic to sneak the win against a much improved Charlotte Atkins in a tumultuous game with Pat going 11-2, 6-11, 9-11, 11-9, 11-5.

Best for Dodgers was Baz with all four and for Croppos both Pat and Cath Trowse won three of their four games.

Lions 6 (25) beats Tigers 6 (23)

In what took a countdown to determine a winner, it was Lions sneaking home on the skin of their teeth.

The last two doubles both went to five sets, but in the end it was the Lions pairing of Pete Lee and Evan Sivioir who sealed the night by taking down Cheryl King Bob Gibbes 6-11, 11-2, 7-11, 11- 9, 11-9.

Siviour and Lee were the best for their side with three wins each, while Tigers filled in Troy Weetra, who won all four of his games on his debut cleaned house. Excellent commitment mate and we hope to see more from you in the future.

Panthers 7 (28) defeats Gladiators 5 (22)

In the B-class night’s biggest blowout, the Panthers simply snuck home in a new thriller to keep their undefeated season alive.

Panthers’ John Theakstone started with a bang and took a solid win over William Broughton 11-6, 5-11, 6-11, 11-6, 11-9 and Panthers’ Todd Meaney had a great first win over Linnea Huckel in straight states.

For Gladiators, Dave Sherry won a huge come from behind contest over Lance Barnett in five long, exhausting, sweaty sets 9-11, 15-17, 11-3, 11-7, 12-10.