Morgan tips Mills to challenge for England T20 World Cup place | Cricket News





SOUTHAMPTON (UK): England captain Eoin Morgan believes the “excellent” Tymal Mills can make his way into the October Twenty20 World Cup roster, where only “half a dozen guys have been nailed so far”.

Fast bowler Mills, a T20 specialist due to a congenital back condition, is making a comeback after injuries that have interrupted his career since his last appearance in England in February 2017.

The Sussex speedy left-arm, which can reach top speeds of 90 mph, will also get a chance to make his case in the inaugural edition of the Hundred, where the 28-year-old will represent Southern Brave.

“If everyone was fit I don’t think many would have nailed it,” Morgan said, speaking after England’s 3-0 T20 win over Sri Lanka, which was completed in Southampton on Saturday.

“There are probably half a dozen guys nailed down. There’s a significant amount of time.

“There are guys playing in the Hundred like Tymal Mills who can easily present a case.”

Morgan, the England captain when they won the 2019 50-over World Cup, added: “He is an excellent bowler and we have always communicated with him, we wanted him to get fit, play as much cricket as possible and leave him. only until the World Cup comes.

“Playing for Sussex, given the journey he has been on regularly, is much better for him than trying to get fit for the sporadic T20 series all year round.”

England overwhelmed Sri Lanka despite Jos Buttler missing the last two games due to a small tear in his right calf.

The injury will keep the vice captain of the limited-overs out of action during the three-day one-day international series between the teams, which begins Tuesday in Chester-le-Street.

Wicket-keeper batsman Buttler’s injury puts him in doubt for three ODIs and three T20s against Pakistan next month.

England also want multi-format star Buttler involved in a five-Test series at home to India from August, the T20 World Cup and the subsequent Ashes tour of Australia

“Calves are sometimes hard to come back with, it depends on how they present themselves the first week, so we’ll keep a constant eye on that,” Morgan said.

“Certainly at the moment it is not a priority that Jos is 100 per cent fit for the white balls we are going through – given the cricket he has come up with with tests, T20 World Cup and a possible Ashes down the line I think there are other priorities what he must be suitable for.”







