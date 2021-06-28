Landen Livingston Loves Highly Anticipated Iowa Football Official | recruit





Landen Livingston had heard many good things about the University of Iowa and its football program. His aunt, Beth Livingston, has been an assistant professor at Tippie College of Business for many years. Landen finally got to see it with their own eyes this weekend during an official visit to the Hawkeyes. They offered the Leo (IN) High offensive lineman a scholarship in February. “It was great to finally get there. Never in my life had I been there and seen the area. The campus was very beautiful. It far exceeded my expectations. I also liked seeing the facilities and stadium of Iowa. You can only see so much through Zoom meetings,” he told HN. The 15-month dead recruitment period ended on June 1. Countries also officially visited Purdue, Indiana and Cincinnati this month. Livingston (6-5, 280) additionally listed Arizona State, Michigan State, Minnesota and West Virginia among his 16 scholarship offers. “I’ll make my decision sometime in early to mid-July. I’m really looking forward to it,” Livingston said. Iowa should be among the finalists after a pleasant official visit. Third-year offensive lineman Nick DeJong played host to Livingston during the stop. “I really enjoyed getting to know him over the weekend. He was a really cool guy who could tell me a lot about the program,” Livingston said. He finally got to know and get to know new Hawkeye offensive line coach George Barnett better. “My family and I have been able to spend a lot of time with Coach Barnett. I arrived early Friday to meet with him and we got to know each other personally. He feels like I’m very suitable for the program and loves the way I play,” said Livingston. He feels the same as his potential position coach. “I think I’d fit in well with their program. I feel like my way of playing is similar to what they want in a lineman and suits their gameplay,” Livingston said. He could eventually be taught by his Aunt Beth. Livingston is considering a Business major. “During my visit, I met a lot of academic people. I was allowed to sit down for breakfast to discuss what my schedule would look like when I entered the corporate world. We also went through what I am and the different sections of the business field. I enjoyed it very much,” he said. Rivals and 247Sports see Livingston as a three-star prospect. The first rates him as the #13 player overall in Indiana for ’22. The latter has him as the number 12 player in his state and the number 25 domestic offensive lineman nationally in his cycle. Here’s a look at Livingston’s highlights from a junior season in which he earned all the state accolades:

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos