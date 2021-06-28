North Haven Girls’ Tennis goes above and beyond in 2021

By By Dan Fappiano • 6/27/2021 11:13 PM EST

With only one returning athlete who had significant varsity experience, head coach Bob Migliorini wasn’t sure what to expect when North Haven’s girls tennis team took to the field for the 2021 season. Despite that lack of experience, North Haven enjoyed a strong campaign with 12 wins and a run to the semifinals of the Class L State Tournament.

Junior Ally Vollero was the only player on North Haven’s roster to be in the starting line-up two years ago. Coach Migliorini was proud to see plenty of other players stepping up and helping his team put together a winning season this spring.

“I didn’t know what to expect from the season. We had nine new girls with no varsity experience. I thought it was going to be a year of rebuilding,” said Migliorini. “In the end it turned out to be a really good season. They came together as a team and really improved.”

After going 9-7 during the regular season, North Haven entered the SCC Division I tournament as No. 5 seed and took a 6-1 defeat to No. 4 seed Lauralton Hall in the quarterfinal round. While North Haven was disappointed with the loss, Coach Migliorini’s athletes were determined to return as they opened the game in states.

“I thought we would do well to go into the State Tournament. I thought we could do really well because we didn’t have to play [eventual champion] Daniel Hand asked,” Migliorini said. “We just took it game by game to get into the states.”

15 in the Class L State Tournament, North Haven took a 7-0 win against No. 18 Bristol Central in the qualifying round, then defeated No. 2 Woodstock Academy by the same score in a first-round matchup. North Haven took a 4-3 win over number 10 Guilford in the quarter-finals, before losing 4-3 to number 3 Avon in the semi-finals, finishing the year with an overall record of 12-9.

Coach Migliorini believed North Haven was poised to succeed in states after going through a challenging SCC Division I schedule throughout the regular season.

“We were the fifteenth seed, but we were much better than the fifteenth seed. We played a very difficult program,” said Migliorini. “I think we surprised a lot of people. But I thought we could do it. We did well with that difficult schedule.”

Seniors Megan Kell and Nadia Kavgaci captained North Haven this season. The duo played number 1 doubles and finished the year with 10 wins to their name. Coach Migliorini said Kell and Kavgaci were both crucial to helping North Haven succeed, while keeping everyone on the team together, both on and off the field.

“They did a great job as co-captains of the team,” said Migliorini. “With COVID and all the additional protocols, they have really stepped up and played a great role as leaders. They were role models for the younger players.”

North Haven’s senior league also included Sophia DelVecchio and Kaitlyn Ha, who took 10 wins over #2 doubles en route to winning the team’s Most Improved Award. The other seniors on the squad were Gillian Benowitz, Jannat Butt, Alyssa Laborde, Sophia Raposo and Merve Sariyildiz.

As North Haven loses several seniors, the team will return six of this year’s team’s 10 starters next spring. This includes Vollero, who set a record 14-7 in No. 1 singles on his way to becoming North Haven’s most valuable player and earning a spot on the All-SCC Division I team in 2021.

Junior Taylor Morris finished with a record of 17-4 and played number 2 singles in her first season with the team, earning her the North Haven’s Coaches’ Award. Sophomore Risa Tobin went 13-8 in the #3 singles position for North Haven. Freshman Chandler Morris played number 4 singles and achieved a record of 12-9 on the year.

North Haven’s No. 3 doubles team of juniors Zeena Mohamed and Noelle Carmody scored 11-10 this season. Freshman Samantha Ide also saw playing time in some of North Haven’s varsity games.

North Haven’s roster also included juniors Zoey LoPresti, Ariana Stewart and Scarlett Vogel; sophomore Samantha Adams; and freshmen Rachel Adams, Alyssa Cherian, Sonia Temfack and Shen Wan.

Coach Migliorini hopes his returning players have learned a lot from this year’s seniors and will be ready to keep improving in whatever role they take on next season. Migliorini added that North Haven’s deep run in the Class L State Tournament should serve as a template for what North Haven must do to reach the highest level.

“We can build on this season,” said Migliorini. “We have six starters coming back. We have a few girls that weren’t in the lineup who can get in the lineup next year. I think there are some new freshmen coming in that are ready to get really good. I think we have a chance to be really good in the SCC and at states next year. ”

Migliorini was pleasantly surprised with what North Haven accomplished in his 13th year as the program’s head coach. Looking back on the season, Migliorini said he will always remember how hard his athletes fought when North Haven turned doubters into believers.

“We exceeded in what I thought were expectations. I didn’t think we would have a season as good as when we went into it,” said Migliorini, who was assisted by his daughter Alyssa Migliorini, a program alumnus. “It was somewhat surprising and unexpectedly good. We surprised some people. We were that good.”