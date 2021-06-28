Teams compete for Lamoureux Hockey Cup





FARGO, ND (Valley News Live) – The Farmers Union Insurance Center hosted hockey again, this time as the thrilling conclusion to a four-week camp. The Lamoureaux Hockey Camp hosted the final games of their championship tournament with teams of youth hockey players competing for the Lamoureaux Cup. This camp is organized by Fargo Force Head Coach Pierre-Paul Lameroux and his wife Randi. Honestly it was a very good experience. said Randi about the tournament. It’s kind of a family event. This is our fourth tournament weekend in June, so it’s a lot of fun because you see a lot of the same families weekend after weekend and everyone basically becomes one big hockey family. We want to give children the opportunity to play, compete and have a great weekend. I know the parents really enjoy bringing the families down. Pierre-Paul said: Fargo is such a great city, it’s a great place for people to get together and have a great time. Even the teams that don’t win the championship enjoy their weekends and we’ve had a lot of good feedback. The hosts do everything for the teams, including a huge trophy and custom sticks for the winners of the cup. This year, the 2007 bracket was won by a team called the Thieves, who will now put their name on the Lamoureaux Cup permanently. To separate ourselves, we really want to try and provide a unique experience for the players and families. Any extras we can bring to the players, especially the teams that deserve it and win the championship, we want it to be exciting for them. Pierre-Paul explained. This year’s event in Fargo brought together teams from far and wide, including a team from the Seattle area. The Lamoureauxs hope this growth continues as they aim to become a premiere event for hockey in our region. I didn’t think tournaments would be something we were going to do. But it just evolved a little bit. We got a lot of good feedback, so it’s quite nice. It just motivates you to keep doing it year after year and weekend after weekend. said Randi. To say Hockey is a family business for the Lamoureuxs would be an understatement. They have credited their coaches, volunteers and each other for being able to host an event of this magnitude. It’s nice to be around everyone and to work together. Randi said about working with her husband. And some of my strengths are its weakness and vice versa. So it’s really great that we can work together and build something. During the year I sacrifice a lot of time away from my family, said Pierre-Paul, so that we can do this together and work together and work together. It’s our business, but we do it together and work well together. We have really grown closer as a family by doing it. Nearly 50 teams took part in the tournament this year. The Lamureaux family wants to make this event even bigger in the coming years. Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

