Liu: Paddlers start all over in a clean sweep bid





With China being tipped for a clean sweep of gold at the Olympic table tennis tournament, legend Liu Guoliang has urged the country’s all-conquering rowers to block the pressure by “starting from scratch” in Tokyo. “The Olympics are the same for everyone, and we will start again in Tokyo,” career Grand Slam winner Liu, now president of the Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA), told Xinhua in an exclusive interview. The Chinese team just concluded a four-day tune-up tournament in Weihai, Shandong Province, where players from Tokyo won titles in mixed doubles and both team events. “It served as a test halfway through our training. By competing with a more specific goal, our players can feel the competitiveness of the matches and reveal problems,” said Liu, adding that the Weihai event was designed to to improve sharpness of the players . Liu revealed that China’s rowers will have another warm-up tournament from July 8-10 before heading to Tokyo. He thinks the home advantage that big rival Japan will enjoy could give China “more motivation”. However, he warned that the unusual run-up to the Games could be more challenging. “We have the ability and confidence to compete for all five gold medals, but there are also challenges and risks, especially as the preparation has been very different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. the past in preparing for these Games.” “We are confident and will go for gold in every event. Ups and downs, wins and losses, it’s all part of the sport. I don’t want to put too much pressure on my players. “They have to keep a stable mentality and reproduce what they showed in training. We try to win every gold, so there is no difference in the level of risk in every event.” Chen Meng and Sun Yingsha in women’s singles are among a number of Chinese rowers poised to make their Olympic debut in Tokyo, and Liu hopes they have the mental strength not to be blown away by the opportunity. “There are debutants at every Olympics and some manage to play quite well on their first appearance. It’s all about your mindset. If you handle it well, you shouldn’t feel too much pressure,” said Liu, a two-time gold medalist at the 1996 Games in Atlanta. “I hope our players and coaches don’t feel weighed down by the expectation of having to take the gold medals, as they have on previous occasions. “The Olympics are no different for China, Japan or European teams. We can’t put what we achieved in Rio into these Games, and we have to start from scratch in Tokyo,” said Liu. Liu added that China’s final preparations will mainly focus on ensuring players are in the right physical and mental shape. “As the Games approach, athletes will have a clearer vision,” he said. “So they have to undergo a process in their mentality transition and try to find their rhythm.” Xinhua

