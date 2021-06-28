Three Utah gymnasts on their way to Tokyo Olympics





ST. LOUIS, Mo. Utah gymnasts Grace McCallum, MyKayla Skinner and Kara Eaker are all heading to the Tokyo Olympics after the long journey to get there ended in triumph at the Olympic Team Trials on Sunday night. Upcoming freshman McCallum earned a berth as a member of the four-gym Team USA squad, while Skinner picked up her Olympic berth as an individual. Finally, new freshman Kara Eaker goes to Tokyo as a deputy to complete the three Utes. Utah’s gymnastics trio left it all on the floor and capped off a great weekend, finishing in the top seven of the overall standings after Sunday’s competition. McCallum finished fourth overall in the all-around (112,564) at the Olympic Team Trials this weekend to cement her position on the team, with Skinner finishing fifth (112,264) and Eaker seventh (111,097). McCallum’s consistency was shown all weekend as she finished fourth on the floor and fifth on the uneven bars and balance beam. She took the second best floor score on the first day of competition and the third best score on bars Sunday night. As her consistency paid off, McCallum was one of two positions filled by the selection committee at the end of the evening. Skinner, who made the decision to suspend her college career and return to elite gymnastics for this exact moment, will compete as an individual in Tokyo after she shined notably on vault and floor. Skinner placed second on vault at the Olympic Team Trials and seventh overall on floor to earn an individual spot and fulfill her dream of becoming an Olympian. Selected as an alternate, Eaker finished second on the balance beam after shining at the event both days. She also did a great job on the floor, finishing sixth overall to help her seventh in the all-around. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic competition schedule for the three Utah gymnasts is: 25 July Women’s Qualifying

July 27 Women’s team final

July 29 Allround women’s final

1 Aug. Final jump and women’s layers

Aug 2 Final floor exercise ladies

Aug 3 Women’s Balance Beam Final Follow @Utahgymnastics on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for updates on McCallum, Skinner and Eaker’s Olympic journeys.

