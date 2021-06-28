Tigers fall behind Ole Miss in AL.com Spring Football Report





In another sign that Auburn football is wildly overlooked heading into the 2021 season, Ole Miss has outdone the Tigers in AL.com’s confidence votes in their 75th Annual Spring Football Report. The Rebels are expected to be competitive in 2021 behind the arm of Matt Corral, who many see as a potential professional-level franchise quarterback. Does this mean they can overcome their porous defenses to become a top 5 team in the SEC? Time will tell, but AL.com predicts that Auburn football will fall out of the top four of the SEC West and the bottom half of the SEC overall. Here is the final distribution of the votes: Texas A&M finished third in this year’s overall poll with 139 points, one point ahead of 2020 SEC runner-up Florida with 138. LSU was fifth with 121 points, followed by sixth place Ole Miss with 102 and seventh place Auburn with 87. Missouri finished eighth with 76 points, followed by Kentucky (70), Arkansas (63), Tennessee (55), Mississippi State (48), South Carolina (39) and Vanderbilt (13). Just a season ago, Ole Miss was one of two teams to throw 500 yards per game, while the other was the 127th (out of 127) ranked North Texas Mean Green. Adding three 4-star recruits (Tysheem Johnson, Dink Jackson, Markevious Brown) to the secondary should help stop the bleeding on the point prevention side. Corral single-handedly was able to win games against Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Tennessee, among others. But it will take a much greater effort when the rebels visit Jordan-Hare Stadium on October 30. Between Tank Bigsby looking to establish his Heisman candidacy, Bo Nix looking to stave off competition at QB, and/or TJ Finley even catching up on the starting role in week 9 of the college football season, the offense must be prepared to re-establish at least one score per quarter against the rebels. The defense – bolstered by the transfers of Tony Fair, Dreshun Miller, Donovan Kaufman and Bydarrius Knighten coupled with the 2021 signings of Lee Hunter, Ahmari Harvey and Marquis Robinson – should be harder to score on than last season. Corral pitched in Oxford for a touchdown and two interceptions against Auburn Football last season. Have fun now, Ole Miss fans. The story could quickly change in 2021 as Bryan Harsin and the Tigers overcome the early growing pains by adapting to new coaching schedules on both sides of the ball.

