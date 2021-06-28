Former U of M Hockey Coach Exposed to Sexual Abuse





The MN legislator’s compromise on police reform ignores important proposalsThe Minnesota state legislature has reached a compromise on some police reforms, but the agreement omits some key proposals requested by the People of Color Caucus, reports Esme Murphy (2:01). WCCO 4 News – June 27, 2021. 1 hour ago

Former U of M Hockey Coach Exposed To Sexual AbuseA former U of M Hockey coach is said to have sexually assaulted previous players, 5 of them share their experiences (7:00). WCCO 4 News – June 27, 2021 2 hours ago

10 p.m. weather forecastTemperatures will remain in the mid-80s for the next week and humidity will remain high, reports Lisa Meadows (3:44). WCCO 4 News – June 27, 2021 2 hours ago

Finding Minnesota: In Duluth’s Rose Garden on the Shore of Lake SuperiorSummer is officially in bloom and that means all kinds of flowers are attracting our attention, reports John Lauritsen (3:10). WCCO 4 News – June 27, 2021 2 hours ago

Family begs for information about shooting of Ladavionne Garrett Jr.It’s been almost two months and there are still no answers as to who 10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett Jr. shot in Minneapolis, reports David Schuman (2:09). WCCO 4 News – June 27, 2021 2 hours ago

Minnesota farmers relieved by weekend rain, but aren’t celebrating yetMinnesota farms have finally gotten the rain relief they’ve been waiting for for over a month and are seeing some immediate effects, Marielle Mohs reports (1:49). WCCO 4 News – June 27, 2021 2 hours ago

11 AM weather forecastMike Augustyniak reports some scattered showers over Minnesota and temperatures in the Twin Cities will hit 80 degrees (4:02) WCCO 4 Sunday morning – June 27, 2021 14 hours ago

Interview: Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka on Special Session, Walz’s Emergency PowersEsme Murphy speaks with Senator Majority Leader Paul Gazelka about Governor Tim Walz’s public safety agreement and emergency powers (5:05 am) WCCO 4 Sunday Morning – June 27, 2021 14 hours ago

Interview: House Speaker Melissa Hortman on Public Security DealRepublican and DFL leaders reached a deal Saturday night to fund the last slice of the state budget to avoid a government shutdown, reports Esme Murphy (5:36) WCCO 4 Sunday morning – June 27, 2021 14 hours ago

4 things you need to know: June 27, 2021These are the four things you need to know for today (1:37) WCCO 4 Sunday Morning – June 27, 2021 16 hours ago

6 AM weather forecastMike Augustyniak reports some rain will fall in northern Minnesota on Sunday. It will be humid again all day (4:43) WCCO 4 Sunday morning – June 27, 2021 16 hours ago

Duluth Air Show returnsMinnesota Wild defender Ian Cole flew with the Navy Blue Angels, reports Norman Seawright III (2:23). WCCO 4 News on June 10 – 26, 2021 1 day ago

How To Spend Too Much Money During Hot Months?Erin Hassanzadeh talks to local financial professional Mike Kojonen (5:18). WCCO 4 News on June 10 – 26, 2021 1 day ago

10 p.m. weather forecastSunday is expected to be another wet one, reports Lisa Meadows (3:56). WCCO 4 News on June 10 – 26, 2021 1 day ago

Legislative leaders say deal reached in special sessionThe leaders have reached an agreement tonight, although the language of the law is still being drafted (0:45). WCCO 4 News on June 10 – 26, 2021 1 day ago

Derek Chauvin May Spend Far Less Than 22 Years In PrisonOffenders released under supervision could be re-arrested and sent back to prison if they violate their conditions, reports David Schuman (1:56). WCCO 4 News on June 10 – 26, 2021 1 day ago

WCCO Digital Headlines: Evening of June 26, 2021Erin Hassanzadeh shares the latest headlines (1:15). WCCO 4 News – June 26, 2021 1 day ago

6 p.m. weather forecastMore rain is likely to fall in the coming days, reports Lisa Meadows (3:31). WCCO 4 News On June 6 – 26, 2021 1 day ago

Painted sails intended to inform about invasive speciesThey’ve been spotted in lakes across the state, competing with Minnesota’s native wildlife, photojournalist Brad Earley shows (1:48). WCCO 4 News On June 6 – 26, 2021 1 day ago

Activists say pride has been taken over by corporationsPride month started with a protest against police brutality at the Stonewall Inn in New York in 1969, reports Femi Redwood (2:06). WCCO 4 News On June 6 – 26, 2021 1 day ago

Lake Street businesses hold open daysThe street was hit hard by the unrest following the death of George Floyd (1:42). WCCO 4 News On June 6 – 26, 2021 1 day ago

Investigators say fire in Maplewood apartment was arsonInvestigators say someone deliberately set fire to an apartment building in the eastern subway (0:24). WCCO 4 News On June 6 – 26, 2021 1 day ago

About 75 volunteers search for missing man in SavageKeegan Oyugi, 26, disappeared two weeks ago while driving home from a friend’s house, Marielle Mohs reports (2:27). WCCO 4 News On June 6 – 26, 2021 1 day ago

Wisconsin breaks record for longest string cheeseLeave it to Wisconsin to find a way to break a cheese record (0:58). WCCO 4 News On June 5 – 26, 2021 1 day ago

