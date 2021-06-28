Portland Trail Blazers Name Chauncey Billups Coach; deal is for 5 years, sources say:





The Portland Trail Blazers named Chauncey Billups as the franchise’s next coach late Sunday night. The team reached an agreement on a five-year deal with the former LA Clippers assistant, including a team option for the past season, sources told ESPN. Billups, 44, will be introduced at a Tuesday news conference in Portland, sources said. Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey and Billups’ agent, Andy Miller of Klutch Sports, finalized the contract terms on Sunday, sources said. The Blazers offered Billups the job Friday night, and the sides had made progress this weekend on a deal to replace former coach Terry Stotts. The Blazers’ landing of Billups sets the direction for the franchise to maximize the best years of All-NBA guard Damian Lillard’s career by pushing the team to deeper runs in the Western Conference playoffs. Portland advanced to two conference semifinals and a Lillard-Olshey-Stotts-era conference final. After Blazers chairman Jody Allen and Olshey met with Billups in Seattle on Wednesday, they were convinced he was the right candidate, sources said. Before making a formal offer Friday night, the Blazers continued to investigate a 1997 rape allegation against Billups, sources said. No criminal charges were filed, but Billups settled a civil lawsuit filed by the woman. Although Billups had been vetted several times for high-level NBA leadership roles, including an offer to become president of basketball operations for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017 and in his current position with the Clippers, the Blazers used much of the search process to the allegations of Billups’ rookie season in the NBA, sources said. Billups encouraged the investigation, sources said, and his responses in several conversations with Blazers officials matched findings of an independent investigation, sources said. The Blazers ultimately found nothing that they believed disqualified Billups from becoming the franchise’s new head coach. The Clippers commend Billups for his success in working with All-Star Paul George to improve his playing skills this season. Olshey’s history with Billups goes back to their time with the Clippers in the 2011-2012 season, among other things. Olshey has long considered Billups to be one of the best leaders he’d ever met in the NBA, and that relationship — along with Lillard’s public approval — played a part in Billups choosing the Portland job over other opportunities, sources said. Billups is tasked with improving a Blazers defense that was among the worst in the league last season and building on a top attack with Lillard and CJ McCollum. “Portland is a special place and a unique franchise,” Billups said in a statement. “As a player I have always enjoyed playing here because the passion and knowledge of the fans brought out the best in me as a competitor. Now I look forward to being on the other side of that energy and connect with the Portland community on a whole different level.” Portland plans to be aggressive in surrounding Billups, who served as a Clippers assistant for one season, with an experienced coaching staff. Billups will replace Stotts, who left Portland after eight consecutive trips to the playoffs, including three first-round exits in the past four years. Brooklyn Nets assistant Mike D’Antoni and San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon also met Allen and Olshey in Seattle, sources said. Billups was a five-time NBA All-Star and the MVP of the 2004 NBA Finals as a member of the Detroit Pistons.

